The 2020 Democratic Primary Schedule

WASHINGTON – AP – The 2020 presidential primary schedule voting calendar is listed below with the date of each primary and caucus for Democrats and Republicans. From the Iowa caucuses to Election Day on November 3, 2020, here is a look at which states vote when, and where the largest number of delegates are awarded. This page will be constantly updated with the latest information about voting dates, voting times, and delegates awarded by each primary and caucus on the 2020 presidential election calendar.

Visit our list of canceled 2020 primaries and caucuses for up-to-date information on some state parties which have decided not to hold a primary or caucus in 2020.

Super Tuesday 2020

Super Tuesday is set for Tuesday, March 3 on the 2020 primary calendar listed below. Visit our Super Tuesday page for more details. This particular date on the primary calendar will be more important than prior years since California, along with some other states that don’t normally vote in March, have moved up their primary date meaning more delegates will be awarded on this day than any other day on the schedule.

2020 Primary Schedule

DateStateDem Del.GOP Del.Type
February 2020
Mon, Feb 3Iowa caucuses4140Closed
Tue, Feb 11New Hampshire primary2422Mixed
Sat, Feb 22Nevada Democratic caucuses36Closed
Sat, Feb 29South Carolina Democratic primary54Open
March 2020
Tue, Mar 3Alabama primary5250Open
Tue, Mar 3Alaska Republican convention28Closed
Tue, Mar 3American Samoa Democratic caucus6Closed
Tue, Mar 3Arkansas primary3140Open
Tue, Mar 3California primary416172Mixed
Tue, Mar 3Colorado primary6737Open
Tue, Mar 3Maine primary2422Closed
Tue, Mar 3Massachusetts primary9141Mixed
Tue, Mar 3Minnesota primary7539Open
Tue, Mar 3North Carolina primary11071Mixed
Tue, Mar 3Oklahoma primary3743Closed
Tue, Mar 3Tennessee primary6458Open
Tue, Mar 3Texas primary228155Open
Tue, Mar 3Utah primary2940Closed
Tue, Mar 3Vermont primary1617Open
Tue, Mar 3Virginia primary9949Open
Tue, Mar 3Democrats Abroad (to 3/10)13Closed
Sat, Mar 7Kentucky Republican caucuses46Closed
Sun, Mar 8Puerto Rico Republican primary23Closed
Tue, Mar 10Hawaii Republican caucuses19Closed
Tue, Mar 10Idaho primary2032Open
Tue, Mar 10Michigan primary12573Open
Tue, Mar 10Mississippi primary3639Open
Tue, Mar 10Missouri primary6854Open
Tue, Mar 10North Dakota Democratic caucuses14Open
Tue, Mar 10Washington primary8944Mixed
Thu, Mar 12Virgin Islands Republican caucuses9Closed
Sat, Mar 14Guam Republican caucus6Closed
Sat, Mar 14Northern Marianas Democratic convention6Closed
Sat, Mar 14Wyoming Republican convention12Closed
Tue, Mar 17Arizona Democratic primary67Closed
Tue, Mar 17Florida primary219122Closed
Tue, Mar 17Illinois primary15567Open
Tue, Mar 17Northern Marianas Republican convention9Closed
Tue, Mar 17Ohio primary13682Mixed
Tue, Mar 24American Samoa Republican caucuses6Closed
Tue, Mar 24Georgia primary10576Open
Fri, Mar 27North Dakota Republican convention29Closed
Sun, Mar 29Puerto Rico Democratic primary51Open
April 2020
Sat, Apr 4Alaska Democratic primary14Closed
Sat, Apr 4Hawaii Democratic primary22Closed
Sat, Apr 4Louisiana primary5046Closed
Sat, Apr 4Wyoming Democratic caucus14Closed
Tue, Apr 7Wisconsin primary7752Open
Tue, Apr 28Connecticut primary4928Closed
Tue, Apr 28Delaware primary1716Closed
Tue, Apr 28Maryland primary7938Closed
Tue, Apr 28New York primary22495Closed
Tue, Apr 28Pennsylvania primary15388Closed
Tue, Apr 28Rhode Island primary2119Mixed
May 2020
Sat, May 2Guam Democratic caucuses6Closed
Sat, May 2Kansas Democratic primary33Open
Tue, May 5Indiana primary7058Open
Tue, May 12Nebraska primary2536Open
Tue, May 12West Virginia primary2434Mixed
Tue, May 19Kentucky Democratic primary46Closed
Tue, May 19Oregon primary5228Closed
June 2020
Tue, Jun 2District of Columbia primary2019Open
Tue, Jun 2Montana primary1627Open
Tue, Jun 2New Jersey primary10749Mixed
Tue, Jun 2New Mexico primary2922Closed
Tue, Jun 2South Dakota primary1429Closed
Sat, Jun 6Virgin Islands Democratic caucuses6Closed

Delegates

The delegate count for each primary/caucus represents the total delegates from that primary or caucus for each party and are subject to change.

Primary/Caucus Type

Open – Voters may vote in either party primary regardless of voter party registration but can choose only one primary to vote in
Closed – Only voters registered in their respective party may vote in the party primary
Mixed – A semi-open or a semi-closed environment, unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either primary or voters can switch registration the day of voting

Delegate Allocation

Democratic primary/caucus delegates are proportionally allocated to the candidates based on their percent share of the vote.

Republican primaries/caucuses delegates will soon be listed as Proportional (P), Winner-Take-All (WTA), or Winner-Take-Most (WTM).

Proportional – Delegates are awarded based on the percentage of the vote received by candidates, or some formulation of dividing up the delegates
Winner Take All – All delegates are given to the winner of the contest
Winner Take Most – Some delegates are reserved for the winner, some may be divided proportionally
Unbound – Delegates are not bound to a specific candidate and can support any candidate of their choosing, varies by the state party organization

If you find any errors or omissions, please use the contact page or tweet us directly: @PresElectNews

