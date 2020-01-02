WASHINGTON – AP – The 2020 presidential primary schedule voting calendar is listed below with the date of each primary and caucus for Democrats and Republicans. From the Iowa caucuses to Election Day on November 3, 2020, here is a look at which states vote when, and where the largest number of delegates are awarded. This page will be constantly updated with the latest information about voting dates, voting times, and delegates awarded by each primary and caucus on the 2020 presidential election calendar.

Visit our list of canceled 2020 primaries and caucuses for up-to-date information on some state parties which have decided not to hold a primary or caucus in 2020.

Related: Visit our 2020 Democratic Debate schedule for details on each primary debate between the 2020 Democratic candidates. Find out more about each candidate running for President in 2020 on our 2020 Candidates Page.

Super Tuesday 2020

Super Tuesday is set for Tuesday, March 3 on the 2020 primary calendar listed below. Visit our Super Tuesday page for more details. This particular date on the primary calendar will be more important than prior years since California, along with some other states that don’t normally vote in March, have moved up their primary date meaning more delegates will be awarded on this day than any other day on the schedule.

2020 Primary Schedule

Date State Dem Del. GOP Del. Type February 2020 Mon, Feb 3 Iowa caucuses 41 40 Closed Tue, Feb 11 New Hampshire primary 24 22 Mixed Sat, Feb 22 Nevada Democratic caucuses 36 Closed Sat, Feb 29 South Carolina Democratic primary 54 Open March 2020 Tue, Mar 3 Alabama primary 52 50 Open Tue, Mar 3 Alaska Republican convention 28 Closed Tue, Mar 3 American Samoa Democratic caucus 6 Closed Tue, Mar 3 Arkansas primary 31 40 Open Tue, Mar 3 California primary 416 172 Mixed Tue, Mar 3 Colorado primary 67 37 Open Tue, Mar 3 Maine primary 24 22 Closed Tue, Mar 3 Massachusetts primary 91 41 Mixed Tue, Mar 3 Minnesota primary 75 39 Open Tue, Mar 3 North Carolina primary 110 71 Mixed Tue, Mar 3 Oklahoma primary 37 43 Closed Tue, Mar 3 Tennessee primary 64 58 Open Tue, Mar 3 Texas primary 228 155 Open Tue, Mar 3 Utah primary 29 40 Closed Tue, Mar 3 Vermont primary 16 17 Open Tue, Mar 3 Virginia primary 99 49 Open Tue, Mar 3 Democrats Abroad (to 3/10) 13 Closed Sat, Mar 7 Kentucky Republican caucuses 46 Closed Sun, Mar 8 Puerto Rico Republican primary 23 Closed Tue, Mar 10 Hawaii Republican caucuses 19 Closed Tue, Mar 10 Idaho primary 20 32 Open Tue, Mar 10 Michigan primary 125 73 Open Tue, Mar 10 Mississippi primary 36 39 Open Tue, Mar 10 Missouri primary 68 54 Open Tue, Mar 10 North Dakota Democratic caucuses 14 Open Tue, Mar 10 Washington primary 89 44 Mixed Thu, Mar 12 Virgin Islands Republican caucuses 9 Closed Sat, Mar 14 Guam Republican caucus 6 Closed Sat, Mar 14 Northern Marianas Democratic convention 6 Closed Sat, Mar 14 Wyoming Republican convention 12 Closed Tue, Mar 17 Arizona Democratic primary 67 Closed Tue, Mar 17 Florida primary 219 122 Closed Tue, Mar 17 Illinois primary 155 67 Open Tue, Mar 17 Northern Marianas Republican convention 9 Closed Tue, Mar 17 Ohio primary 136 82 Mixed Tue, Mar 24 American Samoa Republican caucuses 6 Closed Tue, Mar 24 Georgia primary 105 76 Open Fri, Mar 27 North Dakota Republican convention 29 Closed Sun, Mar 29 Puerto Rico Democratic primary 51 Open April 2020 Sat, Apr 4 Alaska Democratic primary 14 Closed Sat, Apr 4 Hawaii Democratic primary 22 Closed Sat, Apr 4 Louisiana primary 50 46 Closed Sat, Apr 4 Wyoming Democratic caucus 14 Closed Tue, Apr 7 Wisconsin primary 77 52 Open Tue, Apr 28 Connecticut primary 49 28 Closed Tue, Apr 28 Delaware primary 17 16 Closed Tue, Apr 28 Maryland primary 79 38 Closed Tue, Apr 28 New York primary 224 95 Closed Tue, Apr 28 Pennsylvania primary 153 88 Closed Tue, Apr 28 Rhode Island primary 21 19 Mixed May 2020 Sat, May 2 Guam Democratic caucuses 6 Closed Sat, May 2 Kansas Democratic primary 33 Open Tue, May 5 Indiana primary 70 58 Open Tue, May 12 Nebraska primary 25 36 Open Tue, May 12 West Virginia primary 24 34 Mixed Tue, May 19 Kentucky Democratic primary 46 Closed Tue, May 19 Oregon primary 52 28 Closed June 2020 Tue, Jun 2 District of Columbia primary 20 19 Open Tue, Jun 2 Montana primary 16 27 Open Tue, Jun 2 New Jersey primary 107 49 Mixed Tue, Jun 2 New Mexico primary 29 22 Closed Tue, Jun 2 South Dakota primary 14 29 Closed Sat, Jun 6 Virgin Islands Democratic caucuses 6 Closed

Report this ad

Delegates

The delegate count for each primary/caucus represents the total delegates from that primary or caucus for each party and are subject to change.

Primary/Caucus Type

Open – Voters may vote in either party primary regardless of voter party registration but can choose only one primary to vote in

Closed – Only voters registered in their respective party may vote in the party primary

Mixed – A semi-open or a semi-closed environment, unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either primary or voters can switch registration the day of voting

Delegate Allocation

Democratic primary/caucus delegates are proportionally allocated to the candidates based on their percent share of the vote.

Republican primaries/caucuses delegates will soon be listed as Proportional (P), Winner-Take-All (WTA), or Winner-Take-Most (WTM).

Proportional – Delegates are awarded based on the percentage of the vote received by candidates, or some formulation of dividing up the delegates

Winner Take All – All delegates are given to the winner of the contest

Winner Take Most – Some delegates are reserved for the winner, some may be divided proportionally

Unbound – Delegates are not bound to a specific candidate and can support any candidate of their choosing, varies by the state party organization

If you find any errors or omissions, please use the contact page or tweet us directly: @PresElectNews