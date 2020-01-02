WASHINGTON – AP – The 2020 presidential primary schedule voting calendar is listed below with the date of each primary and caucus for Democrats and Republicans. From the Iowa caucuses to Election Day on November 3, 2020, here is a look at which states vote when, and where the largest number of delegates are awarded. This page will be constantly updated with the latest information about voting dates, voting times, and delegates awarded by each primary and caucus on the 2020 presidential election calendar.
Visit our list of canceled 2020 primaries and caucuses for up-to-date information on some state parties which have decided not to hold a primary or caucus in 2020.
Super Tuesday 2020
Super Tuesday is set for Tuesday, March 3 on the 2020 primary calendar listed below. Visit our Super Tuesday page for more details. This particular date on the primary calendar will be more important than prior years since California, along with some other states that don’t normally vote in March, have moved up their primary date meaning more delegates will be awarded on this day than any other day on the schedule.
2020 Primary Schedule
|Date
|State
|Dem Del.
|GOP Del.
|Type
|February 2020
|Mon, Feb 3
|Iowa caucuses
|41
|40
|Closed
|Tue, Feb 11
|New Hampshire primary
|24
|22
|Mixed
|Sat, Feb 22
|Nevada Democratic caucuses
|36
|Closed
|Sat, Feb 29
|South Carolina Democratic primary
|54
|Open
|March 2020
|Tue, Mar 3
|Alabama primary
|52
|50
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|Alaska Republican convention
|28
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 3
|American Samoa Democratic caucus
|6
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 3
|Arkansas primary
|31
|40
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|California primary
|416
|172
|Mixed
|Tue, Mar 3
|Colorado primary
|67
|37
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|Maine primary
|24
|22
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 3
|Massachusetts primary
|91
|41
|Mixed
|Tue, Mar 3
|Minnesota primary
|75
|39
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|North Carolina primary
|110
|71
|Mixed
|Tue, Mar 3
|Oklahoma primary
|37
|43
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 3
|Tennessee primary
|64
|58
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|Texas primary
|228
|155
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|Utah primary
|29
|40
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 3
|Vermont primary
|16
|17
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|Virginia primary
|99
|49
|Open
|Tue, Mar 3
|Democrats Abroad (to 3/10)
|13
|Closed
|Sat, Mar 7
|Kentucky Republican caucuses
|46
|Closed
|Sun, Mar 8
|Puerto Rico Republican primary
|23
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 10
|Hawaii Republican caucuses
|19
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 10
|Idaho primary
|20
|32
|Open
|Tue, Mar 10
|Michigan primary
|125
|73
|Open
|Tue, Mar 10
|Mississippi primary
|36
|39
|Open
|Tue, Mar 10
|Missouri primary
|68
|54
|Open
|Tue, Mar 10
|North Dakota Democratic caucuses
|14
|Open
|Tue, Mar 10
|Washington primary
|89
|44
|Mixed
|Thu, Mar 12
|Virgin Islands Republican caucuses
|9
|Closed
|Sat, Mar 14
|Guam Republican caucus
|6
|Closed
|Sat, Mar 14
|Northern Marianas Democratic convention
|6
|Closed
|Sat, Mar 14
|Wyoming Republican convention
|12
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 17
|Arizona Democratic primary
|67
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 17
|Florida primary
|219
|122
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 17
|Illinois primary
|155
|67
|Open
|Tue, Mar 17
|Northern Marianas Republican convention
|9
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 17
|Ohio primary
|136
|82
|Mixed
|Tue, Mar 24
|American Samoa Republican caucuses
|6
|Closed
|Tue, Mar 24
|Georgia primary
|105
|76
|Open
|Fri, Mar 27
|North Dakota Republican convention
|29
|Closed
|Sun, Mar 29
|Puerto Rico Democratic primary
|51
|Open
|April 2020
|Sat, Apr 4
|Alaska Democratic primary
|14
|Closed
|Sat, Apr 4
|Hawaii Democratic primary
|22
|Closed
|Sat, Apr 4
|Louisiana primary
|50
|46
|Closed
|Sat, Apr 4
|Wyoming Democratic caucus
|14
|Closed
|Tue, Apr 7
|Wisconsin primary
|77
|52
|Open
|Tue, Apr 28
|Connecticut primary
|49
|28
|Closed
|Tue, Apr 28
|Delaware primary
|17
|16
|Closed
|Tue, Apr 28
|Maryland primary
|79
|38
|Closed
|Tue, Apr 28
|New York primary
|224
|95
|Closed
|Tue, Apr 28
|Pennsylvania primary
|153
|88
|Closed
|Tue, Apr 28
|Rhode Island primary
|21
|19
|Mixed
|May 2020
|Sat, May 2
|Guam Democratic caucuses
|6
|Closed
|Sat, May 2
|Kansas Democratic primary
|33
|Open
|Tue, May 5
|Indiana primary
|70
|58
|Open
|Tue, May 12
|Nebraska primary
|25
|36
|Open
|Tue, May 12
|West Virginia primary
|24
|34
|Mixed
|Tue, May 19
|Kentucky Democratic primary
|46
|Closed
|Tue, May 19
|Oregon primary
|52
|28
|Closed
|June 2020
|Tue, Jun 2
|District of Columbia primary
|20
|19
|Open
|Tue, Jun 2
|Montana primary
|16
|27
|Open
|Tue, Jun 2
|New Jersey primary
|107
|49
|Mixed
|Tue, Jun 2
|New Mexico primary
|29
|22
|Closed
|Tue, Jun 2
|South Dakota primary
|14
|29
|Closed
|Sat, Jun 6
|Virgin Islands Democratic caucuses
|6
|Closed
Delegates
The delegate count for each primary/caucus represents the total delegates from that primary or caucus for each party and are subject to change.
Primary/Caucus Type
Open – Voters may vote in either party primary regardless of voter party registration but can choose only one primary to vote in
Closed – Only voters registered in their respective party may vote in the party primary
Mixed – A semi-open or a semi-closed environment, unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either primary or voters can switch registration the day of voting
Delegate Allocation
Democratic primary/caucus delegates are proportionally allocated to the candidates based on their percent share of the vote.
Republican primaries/caucuses delegates will soon be listed as Proportional (P), Winner-Take-All (WTA), or Winner-Take-Most (WTM).
Proportional – Delegates are awarded based on the percentage of the vote received by candidates, or some formulation of dividing up the delegates
Winner Take All – All delegates are given to the winner of the contest
Winner Take Most – Some delegates are reserved for the winner, some may be divided proportionally
Unbound – Delegates are not bound to a specific candidate and can support any candidate of their choosing, varies by the state party organization
If you find any errors or omissions, please use the contact page or tweet us directly: @PresElectNews