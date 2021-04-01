Tampa’s “Beer Can Building” Turns to Seltzer for Rebrand

The Rivergate Tower building’s old nickname will take on new meaningas the Bud Light Seltzer Building

“The Beer Can Building”

Tampa, Fla., April 1, 2021 – Bud Light Seltzer has secured the naming rights to Rivergate Tower, informally known as “The Beer Can Building” in downtown Tampa.

“It’s always been shaped more like a seltzer can than a beer can, anyway,” said Ben Lee, a local branding professional at Schifino Lee Branding + Media.

The full spectrum of Bud Light Seltzer flavors will be projected nightly onto the 32-floor building using high-tech projection mapping. Rotating colors will include strawberry, lemon lime, black cherry and mango.

“Bud Light Selzer was created for active and energetic consumers,” said Lee, whose agency created the visuals. “The nightly light show is a perfect fit with the brand.”

“Nationally, Bud Light Selzer is following a hyper-local strategy in hometown markets across America,” Lee added. “So for Tampa, we decided to have some fun.”