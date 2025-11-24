Retailers across Tampa Bay are already rolling out deep discounts as the holiday week begins. JCPenney leads the pack, named best Black Friday retailer for the seventh year in a row with average discounts hitting 74%. Shoppers should also visit International Plaza & Bay Street, where more than 200 stores offer special deals including jewelry, home décor, and apparel through November 28. Big-box favorites like Walmart and Kohl’s launch sales at midnight Tuesday, with Walmart+ members enjoying early access since November 14.

Popular local events promise big savings and excitement, such as Dcache’s in-store 25% off everything on November 28 and Tampa’s “Black Friday Birthday Party” with every item priced at just $10 on Waters Ave. Tampa Furniture Outlet also boasts major markdowns for those on the hunt for new pieces this holiday. For parents, stores like Target and Best Buy continue their tradition of offering steep discounts on toys and electronics ahead of Black Friday.​

Must-Catch Online and Theme Park Deals

Online shoppers can find early sales at Amazon and Macy’s, with electronics, fashion, and home goods featured in digital doorbusters throughout Thanksgiving week. Theme parks are joining the fun: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are offering substantial markdowns on tickets and annual passes just in time for the holidays. LEGOLAND Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park have online deals for up to 55% off passes and tickets, valid into the spring. Urban Air Adventure Park and MetroLagoons also join the list, featuring BOGO and 50% off membership offers for families looking for year-round activities.​

The Road Ahead: More Ways to Save

With Thanksgiving week launching Tampa Bay into peak shopping season, the best deals are often found by mixing in-person browsing with online hunting for hidden gems. Whether you’re seeking apparel, tech gadgets, furniture, or family fun, Tampa Bay’s stores and online retailers are ready to help you stretch your holiday budget in 2025.​