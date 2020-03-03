By: Matt Elliott, David Katzmaier

Get ready for the biggest day of the 2020 Democratic Primary so far. Voters in 14 states go to the polls today, aka Super Tuesday, and the results will help decide who faces Donald Trump in the presidential election this November. Nationwide poll averages find Senator Bernie Sanders with a healthy lead over former Vice-President Joe Biden in second place and billionaire Michael Bloomberg in third.

Sanders will look to capitalize on his early wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada and enjoys significant polling advantages in California and Texas, the two biggest Super Tuesday prizes with 643 delegates up for grabs — nearly a third of the total required to secure the nomination. Biden comes off of his first-ever primary win in South Carolina hoping to counter Sanders, especially with moderate voters in states like North Carolina and Virginia, where he polls well. And for the first time voters will actually be able to cast primary ballots for Bloomberg, Biden’s chief moderate rival, who spent more than $170 million on advertising in the 14 Super Tuesday states.

Polls close in the earliest states to vote, Vermont and Virginia, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, and results will flow in throughout the evening. Here’s how you can watch the projections and tallies unfold live, for free and without cable.

Super Tuesday state-by-state poll closings, delegates at stake

News organizations could begin calling states as soon as polls close, so here’s a cheat sheet of when to expect to hear the first results, as well as how many delegates are at stake in each contest. Note that final results, especially for California, could take days or even weeks to become official.

Vermont: Polls close at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), 16 delegates

Virginia: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), 99 delegates

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), 110 delegates

Alabama: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 52 delegates

Maine: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 24 delegates

Massachusetts: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 91 delegates

Oklahoma: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 37 delegates

Tennessee: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), 64 delegates

Arkansas: 8:30 pm ET (5:30 p.m. PT), 31 delegates

Colorado: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 67 delegates

Minnesota: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 75 delegates

Texas: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m PT), 228 delegates

Utah: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), 29 delegates

California: 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT), 415 delegates

How to watch Super Tuesday results live

Live coverage of Super Tuesday can be seen on the CBS News website or CBS News app. You can watch the CBS News livestream for free without authentication, which means you won’t have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

You can also watch for free online at C-SPAN starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Cord cutters can also watch the Super Tuesday results with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, with CNN and MSNBC devoting the most programming hours to their coverage. Not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch the results on in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. Click the “View channels in your area” link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now’s basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV’s plans includes ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling’s packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.