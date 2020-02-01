Super Bowl Weekend: Some items best ordered on the web to make your party a hit

From our friends at Cnet – be sure to check them out by clicking here

The all-important viewing party menu can be difficult to tackle, but if you happen to be playing host on Feb. 2, your anxiety should be limited to whether your team prevails. Drafting selections for a multihour feast can be daunting, which is why we’ve done the scouting in advance.

Not only do the exceptional eats you’ll find below require little to no preparation, they can all be ordered online and delivered right to your door. Just follow this game plan and you can avoid all those hours shopping, the extra long waits for local delivery — and spending precious time in the kitchen away from watching the game.

Jolly Barnyard chicken wings

Porter Road

Wings are an undisputed big game party must and it doesn’t get much better than these beauties from Porter Road. The chicken, which is pasture-raised on Nashville’s Jolly Barnyard, is all natural: no fillers or preservatives. They’re so flavorful and meaty you can keep things simple and throw them in the oven with a salt and pepper rub, or crank up the heat with a classic Buffalo treatment. If you’re planning a small gathering, the six-wing option should do the trick, but for a bigger bash you’ll definitely want the five-pound pack.$14 AT PORTER ROAD

Bier brats

Schaller & Weber

Old-school butcher Schaller & Weber has been a New York institution for over eight decades and its house-made sausages have become the stuff of legend. You can’t go wrong with the classics, but for the biggest sports day of the year you’ll want something extra special and these juicy pork bratwursts made with German lager courtesy of Mikkeller NYC would certainly earn the approval of Bill Swerski and his fellow Super Fans. Of course, there’s always room at the party for more tubed meat, so check out more of the best sausages to order online and keep reading for our favorite beer delivery pick…$9 AT SCHALLER & WEBER

Super Box meat assortment

Butcher Box

There are a number of mouthwatering meat delivery and subscription services to choose from, but when it comes to super sports feasting, Butcher Box has you covered. Its aptly named Super Box, a mini Noah’s ark assortment of boneless pork butt, thick-cut bacon, chicken wings, chicken tenders, sirloin tips and ground beef, will take you and your guests on a first-class trip to Meatopia. It’s not just quantity that makes this package a winner. Quality is all-pro: the beef is grass-fed and grass-finished, the pork heritage-breed and the chicken free-range organic.$139 AT BUTCHERBOX

Detroit Style Pizza Co. Motown meat supreme three-pack

Goldbelly

The Lions have yet to take the field on the biggest Sunday in sports but that doesn’t mean the Motor City should be left off your big game menu. Detroit-style pizza is having a moment and for good reason. The crispy pan pie, with its signature caramelized cheese edges, is utterly addictive. Of course, if you want the best, it needs to come from the source and Detroit Style Pizza Co. gets plenty of hometown love.

The Motown Meat Supreme, topped with pepperoni, ham, applewood-smoked bacon and Italian sausage comes frozen, so if you don’t end up eating all three pies, you can store whatever you don’t use in the freezer for up to two months. If you’d prefer to serve something a little less carnivorous or want to offer an assortment of different pies, check out more of our favorite frozen pizzas (including some vegetarian options) you can order online.$85 AT GOLDBELLY

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous Memphis BBQ nachos kit

Goldbelly

Who’s going to take home the Lombardi Trophy this year is anyone’s guess, but serving nachos at your watch party is a sure bet, especially if they’re courtesy of Memphis BBQ legend Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous. Beyond the chips, cheese dip and pickled jalapenos, this cheat day-worthy package that serves 14-16 people is highlighted by two pounds of the restaurant’s famous pulled pork shoulder, along with its signature barbecue sauce and seasoning blend (napkins, however, are not included). The fully loaded spread is guaranteed to have your guests all shook up.$85 AT GOLDBELLY

Halftime Show cupcakes 50-pack

Baked by Melissa

Sweet victory is yours when you order this party-pleasing dessert pack with 50 bite-size cupcakes. Choose one flavor if you’re picking sides, or split the batch in half along team lines if you want to pit the Kansas City-inspired chocolate marshmallow cupcakes against the cookie dough-stuffed treats that pay homage to San Francisco.$60 AT BAKED BY MELISSA

US Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club

Jack Andersen/DigitalVision/Getty Images

When it comes to big game beer, leave the macro swill to the commercials. There are plenty of great craft options to choose from, so many nowadays that selecting the perfect bottle can be daunting. Why not leave the decision to the experts and join a subscription service? We have plenty of favorite beer clubs, but for this particular party, you can’t go wrong with the US Microbrewed option from Beer of the Month Club. Each package is represented by two different well-regarded breweries from across the country and features 12 beers in all, covering four different styles. The minimum purchase is for only two months, but you’ll likely want to continue stocking your fridge with the good stuff well beyond that.$30 AT BEER OF THE MONTH CLUB