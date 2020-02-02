Super Bowl Sunday Miami: How to stream all of the action of the game and pregame shows.

By now we know that this year’s Super Bowl between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. FOX has the national broadcast rights with the kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET, so you can watch the game on your local FOX affiliate, the FOXNOW or FOXSPORTS, app’s with a PAY TV/CABLE subscription.

You can also stream the game free at NFL.COM or at Yahoo Sports.com as well if you don’t have access to those options not to worry. My suggestion is that you take advantage of the YouTube TV free seven day trial.

While I think that YouTube TV is your best streaming option it is not the only one.

Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month – Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.



DirecTV Now $50 per month – DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

FuboTV $55 for the first month – FuboTV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network.

Those of you watching the game in Canada have the option of seeing all the action on either CTV/TSN the official broadcaster for Super Bowl 2020 live streams. That means you’ll stream it on the go with the CTV Go app.

If you are watching the game in the U.K. where kick-off will be at 11:30 p.m. local time in London then you have a couple of options. The BBC and Sky will both offer game broadcasts. Streaming can be done on BBC iPlayer or the SkyGo app.

How about Super Bowl Monday morning breakfast in Australia?

The game will be on the Channel 7 network where the live broadcast starts on Monday at 9:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, Feb. 3. So, NFL fans in Austalia can kick-off the week with a good reason to take a sick day.