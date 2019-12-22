Sunday TV Guide: Stream On, plenty of great things to binge this week with Lost in Space and Wisting topping the list.

Hannuka starts tonight and it is less than a week away from Christmas so there is plenty of good content to stream on all the streaming services no matter where you might be watching anywhere in the world. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Acorn, Sundance Now and plenty of other streaming outlets offer something to watch no matter what your taste might be.

Let’s start with season two of the Netflix show Lost in Space which as a kid growing up I saw the CBS original. It was not as slick or for that matter well written as the campy show of the 1960s. No, my friends, this one is far better on all possible levels but you will have to wait till Christmas eve to watch Will Robinson and the gang.

A show you won’t have to wait to see is the Amazon hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3, and unlike season two that got off to a slow start this time things are great right from the word go. It is time for Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), to hit the road as a true stand up act and as we move from the late 1950s we find that the 1960s will a great deal different for the entire Maisel family. This is a show that is a great binge so I highly recommend it.

Speaking of shows I recommend let’s move over to Sundance Now where you will find 10-part Nordic film-noir series about an FBI called Wisting. Carrie – Ann Moss who stared in The Matrix lights up the small screen with the really well-written plot that I promise will take you for a real ride. It was a hit in Norway and clearly is worthy of checking out.

Moss plays a former New York-based FBI Special Agent Maggie Griffin. She and William Wisting (Sven Nordin) are trying to catch a serial killer from the United States and it is a real plot twister.

Acorn TV has The Heart Guy now streaming which is one my favorites of all time and series four of the Australian hit about a heart surgeon, played by Rodger Corser who is back and getting his career back on track along with his family make for some both good drama as well as more than you might expect comedy.

Another Acorn TV hit returns on Christmas is season 13 of the Canadian worldwide favorite of Murdoch Mysteries, a crime drama set in the turn-of-the-century, will also be dropping its first few episodes.

Both shows are worthy of binging and trust me you will get hooked because these two programs trust me.

Don’t forget to check out The Irishman on Netflix and over on Amazon The Report are super good movies.

So there you go!

