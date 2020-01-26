Sunday Grammys: How to stream the show or watch on broadcast on CBS

I

Tonight the biggest names in music and the entertainment industry will arrive at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA, for “Music’s Biggest Night” of the year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

If you want to stream the show you don’t have access to ABC then try this option. You can watch the full awards show, live, on CBS All Access (free 7-day trial). The CBS All Access App is available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Xbox One, and more. The show will also be available on the following live TV streaming services: fuboTV (free trial) as well as YouTube TV live – free trial as well.

Alicia Keys, who just released her new single “Underdog” will host the 2020 Grammy Awards.

A huge list of artists will perform at the 2020 Grammys, including:

Aerosmith

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Ariana Grande

Jonas Brothers

Camila Cabello

Rosalía

H.E.R.

Demi Lovato

Bonnie Raitt

Run-D.M.C.

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Tyler, The Creator

Charlie Wilson

John Legend

DJ Khaled

Meek Mill

Roddy Ricch

YG

Kirk Franklin

Brandi Carlile

Tanya Tucker

The list of presenters are

Jim Gaffigan

Trevor Noah

Common

Cynthia Erivo

Dua Lipa

Billy Porter

Smokey Robinson

Shania Twain

Keith Urban

Stevie Wonder

Ava DuVernay

Bebe Rexha

Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne

Brandi Carlile

Tanya Tucker

Who is nominated?

Singer-rapper Lizzo scored a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards, making her the show’s top-nominated act.

Billie Eilish also scored nominations in the top four categories, making the 17-year-old the youngest artist in the history of the Grammys to achieve the feat. Lil Nas X, 20, is up for three of the top four awards, including album and record of the year for “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and Lil Nas X’s “7” — an 8-song EP — will compete for album of the year along with Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” Bon Iver’s “I,I,” Vampire Weekend’s “Father of the Bride,” H.E.R.’s “I Used to Know Her” and Lana Del Rey’s “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!”

Nominees for record of the year include songs that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, including “Old Town Road,” “Truth Hurts,” Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Grande’s “7 Rings” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.” H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Bon Iver’s “Hey, Ma” and Khalid’s “Talk,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, round out the eight nominees.

While Taylor Swift was shut out of album of the year with “Lover,” the album’s title track earned a nomination for song of the year, a songwriter’s award. It will compete with “Truth Hurts,” “Bad Guy,” “Hard Place,” Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” from “A Star Is Born,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell” and Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now,” co-written by Brandi Carlile.

See the full list of nominees on Grammy.com

Grammy nominees are submitted to the Recording Academy by members and record companies, and screened by more than 350 experts for eligibility in the awards show’s 84 categories. Members then vote on a first round ballot to determine nominees, then vote on a final ballot to determine the winners.