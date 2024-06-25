St. Catherine Orthodox Church in Clearwater, wants you to visit.

St. Catherine Orthodox Church in Clearwater, Florida, is defying trends and expanding through the preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in its purest form. Dedicated to Christ’s original teachings, St. Catherine offers its congregation a message of hope, faith, and commitment to community service.



Named after St. Catherine the Great Martyr of Alexandria, it is a traditional, conservative church founded by individuals in the Tampa Bay area committed to fostering a life devoted to family and faith, as Jesus instructed His disciples.



St. Catherine is designed for those who desire to come back to Christ. In Matthew 11:28-29, Jesus said,

“Come unto me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”



This is our motto at St Catherine.





All are welcome who seek a life of love and hope. We offer that at St Catherine Orthodox Church.

We are a small group of worshipers who desire to grow not only in numbers but, more importantly, in

our faith through the purification of our hearts, which is a science that the Holy Fathers of Orthodoxy

have developed and preserved for us.



Please visit us at 2198 NE Coachman Rd, Unit D, Clearwater, Florida 33765 or

navigate our website at www.stcatherinestpete.org.



Contact Father Stefan Zencuch at 850-375-4848 or Warden Brett Mourer at 813-376-9315 for more

information.



Services are Saturdays – Vespers in English at 5:00 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. with

the Divine Liturgy in English at 10:00 a.m.



All are welcome to experience our services in a format that Jesus and the Apostles originally gave to the

early church.