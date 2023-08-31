NASCAR playoffs begin this weekend with 16 drivers chasing title

MOTORSPORTSS STREAMING CHANNEL AP-NASCAR PHOTO

Six of the 16 drivers in the NASCAR playoffs are looking for another Cup Championship, while 10 drivers are looking for their first-ever title.

Defending champion Joey Logano is one of two drivers, Kyle Busch is the other, looking for his third Cup Championship when the NASCAR playoffs begin Sunday, Sept. 3 with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, S.C. The championship will be held Nov. 5 in Phoenix.

Logano (2022, 2018), Busch (2019, 2015), Martin Truex Jr. (2017), Kyle Larson (2021), Kevin Harvick (2014) and Brad Keselowski (2012) are the six drivers who already have a Cup Championship on their resume.

Here’s a look at each of the 16 drivers going for the Cup with their 2023 record and their odds to win via SafeBettingSites.com.

Martin Truex Jr. (+400) — Truex had a great bounce back season after going winless in 2022. The veteran New Jersey native finished second in points on the season, recorded three wins, nine top 5s and a best 15 top 10s.

Denny Hamlin (+575) — It’s hard to believe Hamlin has never won a Cup title. Is this the year? Third in points on the season, Truex’s Joe Gibbs teammate has two wins, nine top 5s and 12 top 10s.

William Byron (+600) — The third choice of the oddsmakers, Byron led the circuit in points, and in wins, with five. He also had nine top 5s and 13 top 10s. Byron is also one of just seven of the 16 drivers with a win at Phoenix which came earlier this year.

Kyle Larson (+600) — The 2021 champ won twice this season to go with 10 top 5 finishes and 12 top 10s. He’s also won at Phoenix. He could be dangerous in the playoffs.

Kyle Busch (+650) — Two-time champion Busch comes into the playoffs as a three-time winner in 2023 to go with eight top 5s and 12 top 10s. Never count him out.

Joey Logano (+1200) — Logano has pretty good odds as he looks to repeat and win for the third time. For the season he has just one win, but eight top 5s and 13 top 10 finishes.

Christopher Bell (+1200) — The third Joe Gibbs driver in the playoffs, Bell finished third a year ago. This season he had one win, six top 5s and 13 top 10s.

Chris Buescher (+1400) — The hottest driver in the field, Buescher’s three wins this season have come over the last five weeks of the season. His 16 top 10s are also the most of any driver in the field.

Ross Chastain (+1400) — Last year’s second place finisher has one win, six top 5s and nine top 10 finishes for the season.

Ryan Blaney (+1400) — Logano’s Team Penske teammate, Blaney has a win, four top 5s and 12 top 10 finishes on the season.

Tyler Reddick (+2200) — Reddick had a strong finish to the season and moved into the top 10 in points. He won once, finished in the top 5 seven times and in the top 10 11 times.

Brad Keselowski (+2200) — Keselowski’s last title came 11 years ago and he failed to win a race this year, but gained enough points to make the cut into the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick (+2200) — Harvick has 59 career wins and nine of those have come at Phoenix. But after snapping a 65-race winless streak Aug. 7, 2022 has not won since.

Bubba Wallace (+3300) — The 16th and final qualifier for the playoffs, Wallace had just four top 5s and 6 top 10s this season.

Michael McDowell (+8000) — McDowell’s win at Indy qualified him for the playoffs. It was one of only two top 5 finishes he had this season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+10000) — The Daytona 500 winner also has just two top finishes this season