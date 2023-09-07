Can Kansas City repeat as Super Bowl champions? Odds say they just might

FILE — Gregory Eaton shows his tickets for the 2005 Super Bowl while seated among many other Super Bowl programs and souvenirs, Jan. 31, 2005, in Lansing, Mich. Eaton, along with Tom Henschel, and Don Crisman, have attended every Super Bowl since the first AFL-NFL World Championship held 55 years ago. The three men are meeting at the Super Bowl once again for this year’s game, but future meetings are in question. (Vicki Dozier/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

Are you ready for some football?

Well, if you are or are not, the National Football League kicks off Thursday night.

Where did the summer go?

As has been the case for the last decade, the defending Super Bowl champion will get a chance to open up the new season by raising their championship banner. This year, it is the Kansas City Chiefs, for the second time in the last four years, that will be doing the ring-blinging and flag ceremony before they host the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs are the current betting favorites to repeat as champions, and the odds say we might get a rematch with Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Here are the current odds ahead of the game pitting the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions Thursday night.

Sports Ecyclopedia – Super Bowl LVIII winner

Kansas City Chiefs 6/1

Philadelphia Eagles 8/1

Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers 9/1

Cincinnati Bengals 10/1

Dallas Cowboys 12/1

New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens 16/1

Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions 20/1

Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings 25/1

New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers 33/1

Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers New York Giants 40/1

Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1

Indianapolis Colts 80/1

Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals 125/1

Sports Ecyclopedia: Regular season MVP winner

Patrick Mahomes 7/1

Josh Allen, Joe Burrow 15/2

Justin Herbert 10/1

Jalen Hurts 14/1

Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott 19/1

Sports Ecyclopedia: Any team to go 17-0 in 2023-24 season

Yes 11/1

No 1/40