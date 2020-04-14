“Son of the Boss” Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of the New York Yankees, died today in Clearwater at the age of 63

By James Williams -

According to The New York Post Hank Steinbrenner, at one-time in line to succeed his father George and run the Yankees, died at home in Clearwater, Florida after a long battle with an illness, sources told The Post.

Steinbrenner, who turned 63 on April 2, was surrounded by his family. The illness was not related to COVID-19, the sources said.

Hank was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and has one brother, Hal, and two sisters, Jessica and Jennifer.

The outspoken Hank had stepped back from his public role as head of the Yankees in recent years, allowing Hal to become the public face of the franchise.

