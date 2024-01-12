‘She’s Not Up To This’: Chris Christie Caught On Hot Mic Saying Nikki Haley Is ‘Going To Get Smoked’ In Election

Harold Hutchison

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey on Wednesday was caught on a mic claiming that former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley would “get smoked” in the presidential election just prior to dropping out of the race for president.

Christie, who is ending his presidential campaign days before the Iowa caucuses, also said Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida called him, The Recount reported in comments caught on a hot microphone. Christie draws 3.5% support for the Republican nomination according to the RealClearPolling average of polls from Dec. 10 to Jan. 9.

LISTEN:

Chris Christie is caught on a hot mic ahead of his expected announcement that he's dropping out of the presidential race:



He says Nikki Haley is "gonna get smoked" and a "petrified" Ron DeSantis called him. pic.twitter.com/fGOFEtVDHn — The Recount (@therecount) January 10, 2024

“Look, she spent $16 million so far, she’s on TV, she spent $16 million, $59 million by DeSantis and we spent $12 [million],” Christie told an unidentified person. “Who’s punching above their weight and who’s getting a return on their investment? You know, and she’s going to get smoked, you and I both know it, she’s not up to this.”

The former New Jersey governor also said that DeSantis was “petrified” when the two spoke, with the person he was talking to saying DeSantis was probably going to end his campaign for president after Iowa.

Christie drew vocal disapproval from audiences for criticizing former President Donald Trump on multiple occasions, and also disputed accusations that the Department of Justice was politicized under the Biden administration. He announced his presidential campaign on June 6, going after Trump for criticizing some of the officials who previously served in his administration.

Neither Haley or DeSantis responded immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

