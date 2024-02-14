‘She’s A Child’: Tucker Carlson Punches Back At Hillary Clinton Over Putin Interview Criticism

Harold Hutchison

Tucker Carlson fired back at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday, calling her “a child” after she criticized his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, posted the interview with Putin on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. Clinton claimed Carlson was a “useful idiot” during an interview that aired Wednesday evening on MSNBC, and Carlson brushed the criticism off during an appearance at the World Government Summit.

“[Hillary Clinton] called this gentleman, this honorable gentleman, that he is playing the role of a … you say it,” Egyptian journalist Emad Eldin Adeeb said, prompting Carlson to say he hadn’t seen Clinton’s interview.

“She’s a child, I don’t listen to her,” Carlson said. “How’s Libya doing?”

WATCH:



During her tenure as secretary of state, Clinton urged intervention against the regime of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, eventually toppling the Libyan dictator. She also came under fire for her handling of the September 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi that left four Americans dead.

Carlson also warned about the consequences of increased “press restriction.”

“Media information in a free country is a counterbalance against entrenched power, not just government power, but the economic power, business,” Carlson said. “In my country, constitutionally it is designed to be, to serve as a counterbalance to that. So if sources of information, media outlets, align with entrenched power, then you have a powerless population and it’s totalitarian.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.