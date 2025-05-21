Shawn Ryan Tells Tucker Carlson He Has A Question About Epstein Case Feds Never Answered

Hailey Gomez

Former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan told Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson on Monday that the FBI has yet to explain how deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein could have been charged without any “end users” being charged as well.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on Fox News Sunday that, after fully reviewing Epstein’s files, they concluded that the deceased pedophile did kill himself, despite public doubt. While discussing the issue on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” Carlson asked Ryan to comment on Patel’s and Bongino’s interview.

“It’s just two guys that I really like. I love Bongino. He’s a friend of mine. But you weren’t convinced by that?” Carlson asked.

“No,” Ryan said as he laughed.

Epstein was arrested and charged in 2019 with sex trafficking, only to be found dead in his New York Metropolitan Correctional Center cell a month later. Officials said the deceased pedophile hanged himself in the cell.

The DCNF co-founder asked Ryan why he didn’t believe the two FBI officials.

“How do you charge a guy with sex trafficking when there are no end users that have been charged? Who did you traffic to?” Ryan asked.

Carlson said Ryan asked a “great question.”

“How do you charge him with that? If that’s where the trail starts, where does it end?” Ryan asked. “So I think there’s just a lot more going on than the majority of people know about.”

During President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, Trump said he would release the remaining files on Epstein to the public. Many people have demanded to see the information. Trump administration officials, however, received backlash following the release of the Department Of Justice’s first phase of “The Epstein Files,” which failed to include a client list and major new information.

Carlson followed up with another question to the former CIA contractor, asking what he believes made Patel and Bongino conclude Epstein killed himself.

“What do I think it was?” Ryan asked. “I think it was a blackmail operation. What do you think it was?”

“I think it was a blackmail operation run by the CIA and the Israeli intel services and probably others. French intelligence always has a hand in everything, I’ve noticed,” Carlson said. “So probably them too, you know, but the usual, you know, darkest forces in the world colluding to make rich and powerful people obey their agenda.”

Following the botched files, Trump told Daily Caller White House Correspondent Reagan Reese on April 22 that he would consult with Attorney General Pam Bondi on the release of the remaining information.

