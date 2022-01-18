School District Openly Promotes Implementation Of CRT, High School Presentation Discusses ‘Pyramid Of White Supremacy’

A high school in Oregon gave a presentation featuring a “Pyramid of White Supremacy” that discussed concepts like “white fragility” and “white saviorism,” according to documents obtained by Parents Defending Education.



Grant High School in Portland, Oregon, taught students about equity and racial justice as part of its “Race Forward” project from December of 2021, according to documents obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE).

The presentation defined “whiteness” in connection with “the belief that white people are the standard in society” and said “white fragility” is demonstrated by white people showing discomfort and defensiveness “when confronted by information about racism,” such as “bringing up having family members or friends who are Black.”

“A white savior seeks praise while alienating the people they claim to help through performative or self-serving actions,” the presentation said. “This causes harm, intentional or not, by implying that white people are superior and must ‘save’ the inferior people of color.”

The presentation included a “Privilege for Sale” game along with a privilege sheet, where participants purchased privileges with fake money so they could get “used to thinking about your [their] identity in this way.

White supremacy is “systemic” and entrenched into all political, economic, social, cultural, legal, military and educational institutions, according to the presentation.

One video on the “Race Forward” page called “Racism,” explains that racism is found in “history,” “whiteness,” “building a wall” and “Donald Trump.”

People hold up signs during a rally against “critical race theory” (CRT) being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government center in Leesburg, Virginia on June 12, 2021. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Critical Race Theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Another slide said the district will “integrate understanding of critical race theory, positive intersectional identity development and culturally responsive practices and pedagogy into daily professional life to advance racial equity and social justice.”

The district’s policies on “LGBTQ Issues” tell staff that they should not tell anyone if a student questions their sexual orientation, “even their parents or guardians.”

“Regardless of whether a transgender or nonbinary student has legally changed their name or gender, students and staff should always use the pronoun and name with which the student identifies or requests,” the district’s “Gender Diversity Support Guide” said. The district also provides a “Student Name and/or Gender Change Form.”

The document also outlines the importance of teaching children about gender identity because “transgender and/or gender nonconforming children may express gender diversity as young as preschool.” (RELATED: Thousands Of Students Plan School Walkouts Across The US In Protest Of In-Person Learning)

A “Portland Public Schools reImagined” document outlines plans to turn students into “racial equity leaders” to “change oppressive systems in their communities.”

“They understand that the dominant historical narrative can minimize the perspectives of people of color and contribute to institutional racism,” the document said. “They can deconstruct the dominant narrative and change it to a more balanced and inclusive one.”

School districts across the country are encouraging teachers to keep parents out of the loop regarding their child’s sexual orientation or transgender status.

A teacher training at a Texas middle school reportedly instructed teachers to not tell parents if a student tells them they identify as transgender or non-binary, the Daily Caller News Foundation. previously reported.

In California, the state’s largest teachers union instructed members at a meeting in October about the best ways to undermine parents and conservative communities regarding gender identity and sexual orientation issues.

During workshops teachers admitted that they surveilled students’ Google searches, online chats and hallway conversations to identify and personally invite sixth grade students to join LGBTQ school clubs and hid information about students involved in these clubs from parents.

PPS did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

