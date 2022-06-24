School Counselor Put On Leave After Refusing To Support Transgender Students

Reagan Reese

A Milwaukee Public School counselor was placed on administrative leave after stating she would refuse to support transgender students, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The school district announced Friday that Marissa Darlingh was put on leave on June 15, the last day of school, for speaking out against transgender students, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Darlingh’s speech at a rally on April 23 was posted to Youtube by the Women’s Liberation Radio News, which launched an internal investigation into her conduct by the Milwaukee Public School district.

“My name is Marissa Darlingh. I am an elementary school counselor in Milwaukee Public Schools, and I oppose gender ideology ever entering the walls of my school building,” Darlingh said. “On my dead f-ing body will my students be exposed to the harms of gender identity ideology.”

WATCH:

On Saturday, protesters with the Black Educators Caucus wrote messages in chalk outside Darlingh’s home reading “protect trans kids” and “protect kids from Marissa,” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is representing Marissa in the investigation and we are attempting to work with the District to resolve the issue so that Marissa can continue doing the job that she loves,” Deputy Counsel Luke Berg told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The MPS is currently investigating if Darlingh’s remarks qualify as “immoral conduct,” which could lead to her educator license to be revoked, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee Public Schools did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.