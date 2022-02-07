RNC Formally Censures Cheney, Kinzinger Over Trump Criticism, Jan 6 Committee Participation

ANDREW TRUNSKY

The Republican National Committee (RNC) officially voted Friday to censure Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their continued criticism of former President Donald Trump and their participation in the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The resolution passed during the RNC’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it passed unanimously.

The resolution alleged that the roles of Cheney and Kinzinger on the committee amounted to “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” It also said that as a result, the RNC would “immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party,” calling their actions “destructive” to the House of Representatives and the country. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Is Off Limits’ When It Comes To Trump Testifying, Capitol Riot Commission Chair Says)

Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger during a Jan. 6th committee hearing in July. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The formal censure, coming closer to the 2022 midterms than to the Capitol riot itself, was criticized by several Republican lawmakers. “The RNC is censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they are trying to find out what happened on January 6th – HUH?” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy late Thursday. (RELATED: McConnell: Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are ‘Something The Public Needs To Know’)

“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” said Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. “Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”

“I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump,” Cheney said ahead of the RNC’s action.

Kinzinger also responded, criticizing the RNC for censuring himself and Cheney for “simply upholding their oaths of office.”

“They’ve allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism [to] hinder their ability to see clear-eyed,” Kinzinger said of his own party.

