Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that the Pentagon will issue a formal censure to Sen. Mark Kelly and open administrative proceedings that could reduce his Navy retirement rank. Hegseth said Kelly crossed a line with political commentary in a video that urged service members to refuse illegal orders. The Pentagon began its review in November and now plans to move forward with a process that could cut Kelly’s retired pay and rank.

Kelly served as a Navy captain before entering politics. He now faces a rare disciplinary action against a retired officer who also serves in the Senate. Hegseth said Kelly made seditious statements and damaged military discipline. He said the Pentagon must respond to protect order and trust in the chain of command.

Kelly pushes back and calls the move political

Kelly dismissed the investigation in December and said Hegseth acted to intimidate veterans in public office. He said he spoke about constitutional obligations and not partisan goals. Kelly said he will not stay silent and will defend his right to speak as a senator and veteran. He said the Pentagon cannot punish him for lawful political speech.

Kelly has thirty days to respond to the censure and the retirement grade review. The Pentagon must finish the process within forty five days. Legal experts told USA Today that the board can only judge conduct from active duty service. They said the Pentagon may struggle to justify a demotion based on political speech made years after retirement.

A dispute that reflects a larger national fight

The clash comes as political pressure rises around the military. Hegseth and allies argue that Kelly’s video encouraged defiance inside the ranks. Kelly and supporters say the video reminded troops of long standing law. Politico reported that the Pentagon viewed the video as part of a pattern of misconduct by Kelly and other Democrats who joined him in the message.

NBC News reported that Hegseth framed the move as a defense of discipline. He said Kelly must face consequences because he still receives a military pension and remains accountable to military justice.

What comes next in the showdown

The Pentagon will now gather evidence and review Kelly’s record. The board will decide if his retired grade should change. Kelly plans to fight the action and said he will not accept what he calls political revenge. The dispute will likely grow as both sides prepare for a public battle over military norms and political speech.