REPORT: Twitter Employees Are Worried Elon Musk Will Unleash Free Speech, Possibly Paving The Way For Trump’s Return

BRIANNA LYMAN

Some Twitter employees are worried about Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s potential influence on the platform’s content moderation policies, Reuters reported Thursday.

Following Musk’s purchase of 73.5 million shares, calls came flooding in on Twitter for Musk to reinstate Trump, who was banned off the social media platform for allegedly inciting violence following the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

“Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship. Oh … and BRING BACK TRUMP,” Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted.

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said Wednesday that Musk should revise the social media giant’s content policy to allow all speech that is legal and accurate. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Elon Musk Says ‘Wokeness … Gives Mean People A Shield To Be Mean And Cruel’)

Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship.



Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 4, 2022

Bring back President Trump. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) April 5, 2022

.@ElonMusk is now the largest shareholder of Twitter.



Time to get this platform back to its former glory.



Step one – bring back President Trump!



Step two – give everyone who has been banned a second chance.



Step three – end all forms of political and other censorship. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) April 4, 2022

But calls for Musk to let Trump and others who have been banned off the platform back on have sparked fear in some employees, according to Reuters. “If Donald Trump was actually rich, he would have liked to have done the same thing but he couldn’t afford it. So Elon is doing what Trump would have liked to have done,” said Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid, who is familiar with Musk’s operating style, Reuters reported.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Twitter restores Trump’s account now that Elon owns nearly 10% of the company,” he said, according to the outlet.

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said Wednesday that Musk should revise the social media giant’s content policy to allow all speech that is legal and accurate. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Elon Musk Says ‘Wokeness … Gives Mean People A Shield To Be Mean And Cruel’)

But calls for Musk to let Trump and others who have been banned off the platform back on have sparked fear in some employees, according to Reuters. “If Donald Trump was actually rich, he would have liked to have done the same thing but he couldn’t afford it. So Elon is doing what Trump would have liked to have done,” said Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid, who is familiar with Musk’s operating style, Reuters reported.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Twitter restores Trump’s account now that Elon owns nearly 10% of the company,” he said, according to the outlet.