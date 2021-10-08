REPORT: America’s Top 25 Private Schools Are Pushing Anti-Racism, ‘Equity’ Initiatives

Kendall Tietz

A website that tracks critical race theory (CRT) in K-12 schools and higher education institutions released a study Monday that shows CRT, “equity” and other initiatives are being pushed at the U.S.’ top 25 elite private schools, according to a database compiled by CriticalRace.org.

Some of the schools “have embraced CRT explicitly, while others have a continuum of programming, such as ‘antiracism,’ ‘equity,’ and ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ that does not easily fit into a Yes/No construct,” according to the CriticalRace.org database. The database found that seven of the 25 schools has a mandatory form of anti-racism training, while 20 of the 25 schools had some type of anti-racism, CRT or diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) requirement.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson created CriticalRace.org as a project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation to inform parents and students about instances of CRT in American education institutions, Fox News reported.

Our New Database: 'Critical Race Theory infiltrating America’s 25 most elite private K-12 schools' https://t.co/dY8iq8j2iT — Critical Race Training in Education (@CriticalRaceOrg) October 5, 2021

“That forms of CRT have so deeply penetrated the most elite private K-12 schools is a troubling development because, like it or not, these elite schools feed students into elite higher education and in turn, become future leaders in high tech, government, and journalism,” Jacobson told Fox News. “What happens at these elite private K-12 schools matters to the country as a whole and our future as a society devoted to equality, not race-based classifications and conflict.”

“Forms of CRT, using euphemisms such as ‘antiracism’ and ‘equity,’ have deeply penetrated the most elite private K-12 schools,” Jacobson added. “Race has become an obsession at many of these schools, dominating the culture and even academics.”

Jacobson’s plans to expand his data on CRT to include the top 50 private schools, according to the website.

CriticalRace.org also provides CRT data from around 400 colleges and universities “to look up the steps their school has taken to mandate Critical Race Training in different parts of the college experience, from changing academic codes of conduct to funding ‘equity’ projects.”

CRT has been a salient issue at schools across the country with parents frequently airing their frustrations during school board meetings.

School districts and teacher’s unions have claimed that CRT is not taught in schools, including American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten who said in July that “Critical Race Theory is not taught in elementary schools or middle schools or high schools.”

The National Education Association outlined a plan to implement CRT in 14,000 school districts across the country, which challenged the argument that CRT is a mature ideology only discussed at the graduate and law school level.

