The Tampa Bay Rays are one step closer to calling Tampa their new home. Team leaders and Hillsborough College approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding that allows formal negotiations to begin. The agreement focuses on redeveloping roughly 113 acres of the Dale Mabry Campus into a modern stadium district.

Redevelopment Plan Covers Stadium and Mixed-Use District

The proposal outlines a multi-phase project including a new ballpark, hotels, housing, retail, and new academic facilities for the college. Supporters say the plan could reshape Tampa’s sports corridor and strengthen the city’s identity as a major sports hub.

Supporters See a Transformative Opportunity

Tampa resident Sergio Castillo praised the project during the public meeting. He said the stadium cluster could boost the city’s profile and fan experience. Castillo noted the proximity to Raymond James Stadium and Amalie Arena, calling the location ideal for sports fans. Supporters also highlighted the campus’ closeness to Tampa International Airport, which adds to the site’s appeal.

St. Petersburg Voices Concern Over Potential Loss

Across the bay, the reaction was far more cautious. Author Peter Golenbock said the move would hurt St. Petersburg’s identity as a major league city. He doubts many Pinellas County residents would regularly travel to Tampa for games. Golenbock recalled how the Rays helped revitalize Central Avenue and fears losing that momentum.

Key Terms of the Memorandum

The agreement does not finalize financing, design, or construction timelines. Instead, it grants both sides 180 days of exclusive negotiations to reach binding contracts. Hillsborough College would retain a portion of the land known as the “College District.” The Rays would lease the remaining acreage for at least 99 years and control the stadium and surrounding development. The mixed-use district could include hotels, retail, multifamily housing, sports facilities, and commercial buildings. The Rays would have exclusive control over the mixed-use development during and after construction.

College Operations Will Be Protected During Construction

Both parties must agree on construction plans. The memorandum requires stadium work to minimize disruption to college operations. Temporary facilities may be built to support academic programs during construction.

Next Steps in a High-Stakes Stadium Race

The deal is not final, but it marks the clearest step yet toward a Tampa stadium. The Rays and Hillsborough College aim to complete a formal agreement within six months. If successful, the project could reshape Tampa’s sports landscape for decades.