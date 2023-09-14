Putin Says Trump Charges Are ‘Politically’ Motivated

Nicole Littlefield

Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in on the criminal charges faced by former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying the cases demonstrate political revenge and corruption.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum hosted in Vladivostok, Russia, Putin said the indictments are “good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy.” Even though he is facing indictments in four cases, Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and claims he could solve the Ukrainian conflict quickly, according to The Associated Press.

“What’s happening with Trump is a persecution of a political rival for political motives, Putin said. “Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world,” Putin continued.

As the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination, Trump faces 91 charges at the federal and state levels. The charges range from conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results to the improper storage of classified information at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The former president has been critical of the Biden administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump has claimed he would be able to resolve the Ukraine conflict in one day by negotiating with Russia and Ukraine.

“Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine—he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration,” Trump said in a statement that he posted on Truth Social in July.

Putin welcomes Trump’s initiative, but does not believe relations between the U.S. and Russia will change regardless of who wins the 2024 presidential election, the WSJ reports.

Trump and Putin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

