Pro-Life Leaders Condemn ‘Devout Catholic’ Biden Over His Vow To ‘Codify’ Roe V. Wade

Mary Margaret Olohan

Pro-life leaders heavily criticized President Joe Biden on Friday, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, after the Catholic president vowed to “codify” the 1973 Supreme Court ruling.

The move triggered condemnations from many pro-life leaders, particularly since Biden is the second Catholic president and the Catholic Church explicitly opposes abortion as a “crime against human life.”

“Joe Biden repeatedly insists he is a devout Catholic,” tweeted Live Action founder and President Lila Rose. “He used this claim frequently during his campaign. He just released a statement praising Roe v Wade, but wouldn’t even use the word ‘abortion.’”

“Joe Biden repeatedly insists he is a devout Catholic,” tweeted Live Action founder and President Lila Rose. “He used this claim frequently during his campaign. He just released a statement praising Roe v Wade, but wouldn’t even use the word ‘abortion.’ His deception is disgusting. The violence of what he proudly supports is horrific.”

Biden marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade by promising to appoint judges who respect the ruling as precedent Friday. The newly elected president also said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris are committed to codifying Roe v. Wade.

The move triggered emotional responses from many pro-life leaders, particularly since Biden is the second Catholic president of the United States and the Catholic Church explicitly opposes abortion as a “crime against human life.”

“Joe Biden marks the anniversary of Roe v Wade by saying he is ‘deeply committed’ to the intentional destruction of innocent life through the heinous practice of abortion,” Catholic Vote tweeted. “This represents a major rupture with the Church, only days after his press secretary described Joe Biden as ‘devout.’”

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini emphasized an oft-repeated pro-life phrase in her condemnation of Biden’s statement: “Abortion isn’t healthcare.”

“It is heartbreaking but not surprising that on the day we commemorate the loss of 60+ million Americans to abortion the new administration is already aggressively leaning into abortion extremism,” Mancini tweeted. “Doing so brings more divisiveness at a time when our country needs unity and healing.”

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List condemned Biden’s statement as “wrong.”

“President Biden & VP Harris just released a statement on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, absurdly calling it ‘foundational,’” SBA List tweeted. “Wrong. What is truly foundational is the right to LIFE of every American, as stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

President Biden & VP Harris just released a statement on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, absurdly calling it “foundational.”



Wrong.



What is truly foundational is the right to LIFE of every American, as stated in the Declaration of Independence. — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) January 22, 2021

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton also commemorated the anniversary of Roe v. Wade in a Friday statement, mourning the “millions of lives lost over the 48 years since Roe v. Wade was decided and eliminated state pro-life protections.”

“I’ll continue to pray for those unborn children who are the victims of abortion, just as I’ll continue my work to protect unborn children and the fundamental rights of every human being,” the senator said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

