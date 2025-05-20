President Trump, Melania Issue Statement On Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

Harold Hutchison

President Donald Trump said in a Sunday social media post that he and first lady Melania Trump are “saddened” to hear of former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

Biden was diagnosed Friday with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that metastasized to the bone, according to a Sunday release from his office. Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday evening in response to the news.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump said. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Biden’s personal office indicated that the diagnosis is serious, but that there may be reason to believe that treatment could be effective.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement announcing Biden’s diagnosis reads. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

A Gleason score of nine indicates high-grade cancer, meaning that the tumor is more likely to aggressively spread, according to Mount Sinai Health System. A lower Gleason score would suggest that the cancer is likely to not grow as quickly and is less likely to spread elsewhere.

Biden’s medical history includes two operations to treat brain aneurysms and a pulmonary embolism in 1988, according to media reports at the time.

The former president’s declining medical and mental condition ultimately forced him out of the 2024 presidential race, and new revelations have emerged to further suggest that Biden’s inner circle deliberately worked to hide the extent of his deterioration from cabinet secretaries, lawmakers and the general public.

