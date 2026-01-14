Piers Morgan Assembles The Most Insane Panel Of All Time To Talk Iran

Jason Cohen

January 14, 20261:00 PM ET

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” host Piers Morgan assembled a contentious panel to debate Iran on Tuesday.

The show’s panel featured “The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur, Iran-born former Member of Provincial Parliament of Ontario, Canada, Goldie Ghamari, former “Meet The Press” moderator Chuck Todd and former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill. After Uygur argued against U.S. intervention against Iran’s regime amid ongoing mass protests, Ghamari appeared to threaten him.

“[I]n the past two days alone, the Islamic dictatorship has slaughtered over 12,000 Iranians, and that’s at a minimum right now for what we know,” Ghamari said. “So what Iranians are saying is that they will fight until the very end because they know that at this point it’s either liberty or death. And so they are still going out. They are still fighting.”

“So people like Cenk can complain and bark all they want, but ultimately their opinion is irrelevant,” she added. “We Iranians, we’ve already decided what we want. And self-determination is our right.

Uygur retorted that Ghamari does not “represent” the Persian people. As he continued to speak, she hurled insults and talked over him.

“And who are you speaking for? You’re just exposing yourself,” she said. “Everything you say that comes out of your mouth is garbage. You’re irrelevant. No one even in Iran knows who you are or cares who you are.”

Ghamari then appeared to switch briefly into another language before making remarks that sounded like a threat toward Uygur.

“When the regime is done, then we’re going to come after you next,” she appeared to say. “Don’t worry.”

The U.S. military has started to move some personnel out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American base in the Middle East, as President Donald Trump considers possible military action against Iran amid escalating tensions, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Trump told anti-government protesters in a Tuesday Truth Social post that American assistance was imminent.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump wrote.

The president also announced he had “cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials” until the killing of protesters ceases.

“HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” he added.

Trump’s statement came amid reports indicating he had been briefed on a broad range of covert and military options related to Iran.

Protests initially erupted in December amid economic frustration tied to the collapse of Iran’s rial currency but have since escalated into a broader uprising against the Islamic regime. The Iranian government responded with a violent crackdown, leading to death tolls already exceeding 2,500 by some estimates.

