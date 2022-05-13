PGA Boss Says No To Players Who Want To Compete In A Saudi League

The PGA hierarchy is not thrilled with a competitor.

The Professional Golf Association’s Commissioner Jay Monahan wants his players to not compete in a new Saudi Arabian back golf tour and has told his players, don’t even consider playing in the LIV Golf Invitational which is slated to take place between June 9th and June 11th at a club just outside of London, England. So far, there is no punishment for those who ignore Monahan’s decree. Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood asked the PGA to allow them to compete in the Saudi-backed league. Apparently golfers have no problem with the Saudi Arabian government killing a journalist, imposing severe restrictions on women’s rights and other issues. Mickelson himself acknowledged that in comments earlier this year. “They’re scary motherf**kers to get involved with. We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

It is all about money. Make the most money possible and not feel guilty about it. Mickelson has a problem with the PGA using his likeness and not getting fully compensated when his imagine is used. The PGA Tour gets a piece of any money when a player appears at an event outside the Tour. Greg Norman, who is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, told Sky Sport he would have six of the top 50 players in the world at the London event and 19 of the top 100. There is big money for golfers in the Saudi-backed event. The 48-man field will be competing for $20 million in the three-day affair. The winner will get $4 million, which is the biggest prize ever offered in a golf tournament and the 48th or last place player will get $120,000.

