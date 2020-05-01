Pasco County Curbside Food Drive.

This weekend is a great opportunity for residents in the Land 0’Lakes and Westly Chapel area to help in a good cause. Pasco Curbing Hunger which is a curbside food drive meant to help those less fortunate in the community.







Pasco leaders are working together in supporting a Curbside Food Drive to benefit Pasco families in need on Saturday, May 2nd, 8 am to 3 pm, at 16400 SR 54E, Odessa, FL 33556 (Southwest Corner of SR54/Veterans Expressway) and then again on Saturday, May 9th, 8 am to 3 pm, at 27727 SR 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 (Sam’s Club of Wesley Chapel).

We are collecting non-perishable food items (Canned Goods, Pasta, Rice, Peanut Butter, Jelly, Crackers, Cereal, Granola Bars, etc.).

We will be practicing social distancing. Please place your donated items in a box or bag and place it in your trunk. Pop open your trunk when you arrive. We will do the rest.

Please join us in supporting a Curbside Food Drive to benefit Pasco families in need on Sat, May 2nd, 8am-3pm, at 16400 SR 54E, Odessa, FL 33556 & Sat, May 9th, 8am-3pm, at 27727 SR 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. We are collecting non-perishable food items. pic.twitter.com/aS6Cu4Jdwz — Ardian Zika (@ArdianZika) April 29, 2020

Ardian Zika is a Republican member of the FloridaLegislature representing the state’s 37th House district, which includes part of Pasco County. He is very active in promoting this effort and he told News Talk Florida why.

“This is an important initiative in our community. The Curbside Food Drive will help families in need in Pasco. Grateful to be able to support and help with this great cause,” Zika told us via phone. He went on to say that “United we become an unstoppable force for greatness. It’s amazing to see the community come together.”