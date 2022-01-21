‘Our Athletes Are At Risk’: Nikki Haley Goes After Biden As China Warns Athletes Against Speaking Out

Sebastian Hughes

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley criticized President Joe Biden’s diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics after the Chinese government warned athletes not to speak on the country’s human rights violations.

“No one should be the least bit surprised that China is threatening our athletes and warning them against criticizing their Communist government. President Biden’s diplomatic boycott means nothing to a regime that’s imprisoning activists and committing genocide without consequences,” Haley told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

“Our athletes are at risk, and yet we’ve heard nothing from the administration on what they plan to do to protect them,” Haley said. (RELATED: ‘Shocking Moral Indifference’: Tom Cotton Goes After Warriors Owner For Dismissing Uyghur Genocide)

Yang Shu, deputy director general of Beijing 2022’s International Relations Department, warned athletes that they would be “subject to certain punishment” if they made statements that violated the “Olympic spirit,” particularly those concerning the Chinese government’s policies, BBC Sport reported.

A man poses for a picture in front of an installation displaying Bing Dwen Dwen (R) and Shuey Rhon Rhon, respective mascots of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, two weeks before the start of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, on a snowy day in Beijing on January 20, 2022. (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The communist regime has been committing genocide against its Uyghur Muslim population. Human Rights Watch told athletes they should “stay silent” about such issues, as they will “not be protected” in the “Orwellian surveillance state,” the BBC reported.

Biden announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in December 2021 with other countries like the U.K. and Canada following, Euronews reported. Haley called the move a “joke” at the time, saying China only cared if athletes, not Biden, attended the games.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said of the decision.

“The athletes on team USA have our full support. We will be behind them one hundred percent as we cheer them on from home,” Psaki said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.