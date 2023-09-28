Which city in the United Kingdom thinks about Fantasy Football the most? It might shock you

A groundbreaking data study, recently published by OLBG, has unveiled fascinating insights into the level of obsession with The Fantasy Premier League across various cities in the United Kingdom.

This comprehensive research effort, spearheaded by the dedicated OLBG team, embarked on a meticulous analysis of 58 populous UK cities. Their objective? To gauge the intensity of interest by scrutinizing the frequency with which each city’s residents turned to Google for information related to the Fantasy Premier League.

In this in-depth investigation, seventeen pertinent search terms were meticulously employed. These included commonly used phrases such as “premier league fantasy football,” “fantasy football tips,” “fpl statistics,” “fantasy football hub,” and “fantasy football fix.” Each search term’s occurrence was meticulously tracked and tallied, resulting in a cumulative count of searches for each individual city.

However, this intriguing exploration didn’t conclude merely with raw numbers. To provide a more meaningful perspective, the study took population size into account. The total searches for each city were meticulously divided by the city’s population, yielding a crucial metric: the number of searches conducted per 100,000 residents.

By adopting this innovative approach, the study not only uncovered the UK cities most captivated by The Fantasy Premier League but also revealed the depth of their collective passion through the lens of search behavior. These findings not only enrich our understanding of the popularity of the Fantasy Premier League but also shed light on the intriguing ways in which sports enthusiasts engage with this dynamic online phenomenon.

The UK data rankings are as follows:

1 Chester 7,374 89,823 8,210 2 Liverpool 37,827 484,488 7,808 3 Derry 11,048 150,756 7,329 4 Preston 9,839 147,617 6,665 5 Inverness 2,946 46,870 6,285 6 Norwich 8,874 143,118 6,201 7 Manchester 33,108 549,853 6,021 8 Blackburn 7,078 117,963 6,000 9 Belfast 19,186 333,871 5,746 10 Lincoln 5,557 102,330 5,430