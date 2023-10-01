Path for Max Verstappen to secure third F1 title could end in Qatar

Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand makes his way around the circuit during the second practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Max Verstappen’s path to victory in the 2023 F1 World Championship is refreshingly straightforward – he only requires three more points to secure his third consecutive world title before the season’s conclusion in Abu Dhabi.

The key to his championship aspirations is crystal clear: Verstappen must achieve a sixth-place finish or better, regardless of how Sergio Perez performs. In less likely scenarios, a seventh-place finish would suffice if Perez manages to secure second place, and an eighth-place finish would seal the title if Perez finishes third.

An intriguing twist to this championship equation is that Verstappen could potentially win the world championship without adding any more points to his tally. If Perez finishes fourth or lower in the sprint race, Verstappen would be crowned champion, irrespective of his own finishing position.

Furthermore, Verstappen’s departure from Qatar with an advantage of 146 points or more would guarantee his third consecutive title.

Turning our attention to the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, the race weekend is scheduled from Friday, October 6th, to Sunday, October 8th, marking F1’s return to the Lusail circuit since its inaugural race in 2021. The event schedule includes the first practice session on Friday at 9:30 AM EST, followed by qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix at 1 PM.

