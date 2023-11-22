NCAA Basketball early season tournaments in full swing this week

LSU forward Alex Fudge (3) drives for the basket against Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

As the crisp November air swept across the nation, it heralded the arrival of a new chapter in collegiate basketball. The early weeks reverberated with the echo of sneakers on gleaming courts as teams engaged in exhilarating non-conference clashes and sought assurance in “guarantee” games. Yet, amidst the unfolding narratives of dominance and resilience, the true litmus tests for the crème de la crème of college basketball lie just around the corner.

For these teams, November’s skirmishes are mere prologue to the grand symphony awaiting them at the end of the month – the in-season tournaments. It’s during these exhilarating showdowns that the sport’s powerhouse programs will measure themselves against formidable adversaries, seeking validation and supremacy on the hardwood stage.

Among the anticipated array of tournaments that punctuate the basketball calendar, five stand out as bastions of talent, strategy, and electrifying competition. These tournaments, scattered across the diverse landscape of America, beckon top-tier teams with the promise of arduous challenges and the opportunity to etch their names in the annals of college basketball history.

As anticipation mounts and the basketball fraternity gears up for these pivotal events, let’s delve into the intricacies and grandeur of these five illustrious tournaments that promise to captivate enthusiasts and elevate the sport to soaring heights. Find odds for all at BestGamblingSites.com

Maui Invitational, Nov. 20-26, Maui, Hawaii — Let’s start with the best. The fact that it’s played in Maui is just the start of the why it’s the best. The eight-team field includes No. 1 Kansas and head coach Bill Self, who just became the highest paid coach in the country and No. 2 Purdue, the favorite in the loaded Big 10. Also in the mix are No. 5 Marquette, the Big East favorite, top 15 teams, Tennessee and Gonzaga, giant killer Chaminade and always-popular UCLA and Syracuse round out the impressive field.

The Pick: Purdue

Empire Classic, Nov. 19-20, Madison Square Garden, N.Y. — Defending national champion Connecticut headlines the four-team field that will play in “The World’s Most Famous Arena.’’ UConn, ranked in the top 5, and head coach Danny Hurley will face always-tough Indiana in one game, while top 20 Texas will face another perennial power Louisville in the other game

The Pick: U Conn.

Preseason NIT, Nov. 22-24, Barclay Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. — The home of the NBA’s Nets will have four teams from around the country over the Thanksgiving holiday. Baylor, the 2021 national champs and head coach Scott Drew, out of the Big 12 face a young but dangerous Oregon State from the Pac-12. Pitt, coming off it’s best-ever finish in the ACC, will take on second-year coach Todd Golden and the Florida Gators, one of the top teams in the SEC.

The Pick: Baylor

Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 22-24, The Bahamas — Three top 20 teams, another getting votes and some of the more popular names in the sport comprise the eight-team field at The Atlantis. Arkansas, ranked in the top 15, takes on always formidable Stanford in one game. Villanova, a top 20 team out of the Big East, takes on dangerous Texas Tech of the Big 12. Michigan and Memphis meet in a third game. And North Carolina, ranked in the top 25, meets Northern Iowa to complete the opening four games.

The Pick: Arkansas

Ft. Myers Tip Off, Nov. 20-22, Ft. Myers, Fla. — The Florida foursome includes two of the top coaches in the country and two first-year coaches in the opening-round matchups. Virginia and head coach Tony Bennett, who won a national title with the Cavs in 2019, take on Wisconsin and head coach Greg Gard, the Big 10 Coach of the Year last year. Both teams are ranked just outside of the top 25. In the second game SMU and first-year head Rob Lanier meet West Virginia and first-year head coach Josh Eilert, who took over for Bob Huggins. This will be the first-ever meeting between SMU and WVU.

The Pick: Virginia