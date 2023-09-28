Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, take over top of Carabao Cup odds after Fourth Round draw

Liverpool has surged to the forefront as the favored contender in the Carabao Cup, now flaunting enticing odds of 4/1. This remarkable shift in their position contrasts starkly with their initial status as outsiders, rated at 9/1 before the competition’s commencement. Liverpool’s illustrious history in the competition, highlighted by their triumphant ninth League Cup victory in 2022, underpins their fervent desire to claim yet another trophy. Following a somewhat underwhelming 2022/23 season, Jurgen Klopp’s resolute squad is unyielding in their determination to excel across all competitions. Their resounding comeback victory against Leicester in the third round has primed them for a forthcoming showdown against Bournemouth on the picturesque south coast.

Arsenal have only seized the League Cup twice, with memorable triumphs in 1987 and 1993. The Gunners’ aspirations now center on breaking their protracted League Cup drought, standing at odds of 9/2. A recent hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brentford in the preceding round has set the stage for an exhilarating encounter with West Ham.

Manchester United, under the adept leadership of Erik ten Hag, celebrated a triumphant Carabao Cup campaign in his inaugural managerial season, securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the final. Commencing the 2023/24 campaign with odds of 8/1, their dominant 3-0 dispatching of Crystal Palace in the third round has shortened their odds to 9/2. Nevertheless, a formidable challenge awaits as they prepare to face Newcastle once more in a highly anticipated fourth-round clash, reprising their duel from the previous season’s final.

Chelsea, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, seeks redemption following a lackluster start to the season. Despite enduring struggles in the league, a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup has injected a vital dose of confidence into the squad. Chelsea has clinched the League Cup on three occasions in this century, the last of which transpired in the 2014/15 season. Their quest for glory continues as they host Championship side Blackburn, determined to reignite their Carabao Cup campaign.

Newcastle, last season’s valiant runners-up, retains their status as formidable contenders, boasting odds of 6/1. Their resounding 1-0 triumph over Manchester City in the third round, anchored by a crucial second-half goal from Alexander Isak, has galvanized their ambition to surpass their prior achievement. The Toon Army is driven by the prospect of ending their protracted trophy drought, which stretches back to the 1955 FA Cup. As fate would have it, Newcastle’s path to potential vindication leads to a captivating showdown against Manchester United, their adversaries in the previous season’s final, setting the stage for an electrifying contest at the iconic Old Trafford.

ODDS TO WIN CARABAO CUP 2024 (Odds via Action Network)

Liverpool +300

Arsenal +350

Manchester United +400

Newcastle +500

Chelsea +500

West Ham +1600

Fulham +1600

Everton +1600

Bournemouth +3500

Burnley +3500

Middlesbrough +4000

Ipswich Town +8000

Blackburn +10000

Exeter City +25000

Port Vale +30000

Mansfield Town +30000

Carabao Cup Fourth Round Ties

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle United

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter City v Middlesbrough

Ties to be played week commencing 30 October.