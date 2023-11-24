Jude Bellingham’s social media explodes after another monster month

• Jude Bellingham’s Instagram following has skyrocketed by over 1.5 million in five days after winning the Kopa Trophy and grabbing a match-winning double in El Clasico.

A recent study conducted by OLBG has revealed that Jude Bellingham, the star player for Real Madrid, has witnessed a staggering surge of over 1.5 million new Instagram followers within a span of merely five days.

Researchers at OLBG meticulously examined Bellingham’s Instagram account during a pivotal week, highlighted by his standout performance wherein he secured a decisive brace against arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico. Additionally, Bellingham clinched the prestigious Kopa Trophy, an award honoring the top-performing player globally under the age of 21.

During a compelling sequence of events, Bellingham not only netted a crucial late goal, securing a triumphant victory for Real Madrid against Barcelona but also made his way to Paris for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Awards. There, he etched his name in history as the inaugural Englishman to claim the esteemed Kopa Trophy. Since that decisive Saturday, Bellingham’s Instagram following has skyrocketed by an impressive 1,558,574.

Furthermore, the research delved into Bellingham’s remarkable goal-scoring prowess. Analysts meticulously tracked his Instagram following on the day after each of his past five appearances for Real Madrid, aiming to understand the correlation between his exceptional on-field performances and the subsequent impact on his social media presence.

Bellingham’s hot goal-scoring run, which has seen him score in four of his last five games, is making an enormous difference to his growing fanbase. On average, over the last five games, every time Bellingham scores for Real Madrid, his follower count on Instagram rises by 194,459.

“With a huge price tag over his head, Jude Bellingham has dominated the conversation among this season’s best footballers so far,” OLBG spokesperson Ryan Roberts said. “The Englishman has accumulated 13 goals in just 13 games, eclipsing and equaling records held by Madrid legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. It will be interesting to see how his Instagram following rises if he continues this rich vein of goalscoring form, and how quickly he will close the gap on Real Madrid’s most popular players on Instagram, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr.”