Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson CONFIRMED as best ever

By
News Talk Florida
-

It is now official: Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest Premier League manager of all time.

In a comprehensive study by OLBG that assessed the greatest Premier League managers of all time, multiple criteria were meticulously considered. These included factors such as win percentage, total points accumulated, points per game, the total number of games managed, and goal difference.

Claiming the prestigious top spot in this esteemed ranking is none other than the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, boasting an unmatched score of 88.34 out of a possible 100. Sir Alex’s tactical acumen and enduring success at the helm of Manchester United firmly cement his status as an icon of football management. Remarkably, he leads the charts in both total points earned (1,752) and goal difference (+924), underscoring his unparalleled legacy.

Securing the second position is Pep Guardiola, with an impressive score of 82.9 out of 100. The esteemed manager of Manchester City outshone all other Premier League counterparts with his remarkable average points-per-game of 2.35 and an astounding win percentage of 75%.

In the third spot, we find Jürgen Klopp, with a commendable score of 67.79 out of 100. The Liverpool maestro, approaching his eighth anniversary with the team, boasts an enviable record of 2.1 points per game and a formidable win percentage of 62%.

Not far behind in fourth place is the venerable Arsene Wenger, scoring 67.03 out of 100. Wenger’s remarkable 22-year tenure at Arsenal solidifies his position as the manager with the highest number of total Premier League games managed, an impressive 828 in total.

Claiming the fifth position, with a score of 65.03 out of 100, is Jose Mourinho. His illustrious managerial career spanned multiple Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and a recent stint at Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho amassed a remarkable 735 points throughout his tenure, overseeing a total of 363 Premier League matches.

This meticulous study not only celebrates the accomplishments of these managerial giants but also provides valuable insights into the storied history of the Premier League and the enduring legacies of these footballing maestros.

The following data was gathered for every Premier League manager: total played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, win percentage, total points, and points per match. An index was created by normalising each of the stats and multiplying each manager’s normalised stats by the weights for each variable. Managers with fewer than 78 Premier League games (two complete seasons) were omitted so as not to skew the data. 

Below is a table of extended results: 

      Rank      Name      Index Score / 100 
     1.     Sir Alex Ferguson     88.34 
     2.     Pep Guardiola     82.90 
     3.     Jürgen Klopp     67.79 
     4.     Arsene Wenger     67.03 
     5.     Jose Mourinho     65.03 
     6.     Antonio Conte     64.57 
     7.     Roberto Mancini     64.36 
     8.     Mikel Arteta     54.74 
     9.     Carlo Ancelotti     52.98 
     10.     Manuel Pellegrini     50.86 
     11.     Mauricio Pochettino     50.67 
     12.     Andre Villas-Boas     49.56 
     13.     Unai Emery     49.25 
     14.     Rafa Benitez     47.26 
     15.     Kenny Dalglish     46.11 
     16.     Roy Evans     45.86 
     17.     Gianluca Vialli     45.46 
     18.     Gerard Houllier     44.85 
     19.     Claudio Ranieri     42.52 
     20.     Ole Gunnar Solskjaer     42.02 
     21.     Brendan Rodgers     41.04 
     22.     Bobby Robson     39.94 
     23.     David O’Leary     38.96 
     24.     Ronald Koeman     38.90 
     25.     Kevin Keegan     38.78 
     26.     David Moyes     36.67 
     27.     John Gregory     33.55 
     28.     Harry Redknapp     33.34 
     29.     Frank Clarke     32.34 
     30.     Ruud Gullit     30.86 
     31.     Nuno Espirito Santo     30.82 
     32.     Martin O’Neill     30.64 
     33.     Mike Walker     30.52 
     34.     George Graham     29.63 
     35.     Martin Jol     28.88 
     36.     Gerry Francis     28.82 
     37.     Brian Little     28.51 
     38.     Mark Hughes     27.33 
     39.     Thomas Frank     27.05 
     40.     Trevor Francis     26.84 
     41.     Avram Grant     26.72 
     42.     Howard Wilkinson     26.71 
     43.     Sam Allardyce     26.53 
     44.     Frank Lampard     26.01 
     45.     Eddie Howe     25.86 
     46.     Glenn Hoddle     25.39 
     47.     Graeme Souness     25.37 
     48.     Marco Silva     24.80 
     49.     Joe Kinnear     24.56 
     50.     Glenn Roeder     24.50 
     51.     Roy Hodgson     24.47 
     52.     Alan Pardew     24.21 
     53.     Alan Curbishley     24.07 
     54.     Ron Atkinson     23.04 
     55.     Peter Reid     22.77 
     56.     Steve McClaren     21.40 
     57.     Claude Puel     21.13 
     58.     Chris Coleman     21.04 
     59.     Roberto Martinez     20.88 
     60.     George Burley     20.61 
     61.     Tony Pulis     20.46 
     62.     David Pleat     20.42 
     63.     Gordon Strachan     19.94 
     64.     Slaven Bilic     19.71 
     65.     Jim Smith     19.44 
     66.     Joe Royle     19.40 
     67.     Howard Kendall     19.39 
     68.     Stuart Pearce     18.72 
     69.     Graham Potter     18.66 
     70.     Ralph Hasenhuttl     18.42 
     71.     Steve Bruce     18.39 
     72.     Walter Smith     16.59 
     73.     Alan Ball     16.15 
     74.     Sean Dyche     15.87 
     75.     Steve Coppell     15.83 
     76.     Bryan Robson     15.43 
     77.     Brian Horton     14.72 
     78.     David Jones     13.69 
     79.     Owen Coyle     13.23 
     80.     Dean Smith     12.51 
     81.     Alex McLeish     11.27 
     82.     Paul Lambert     11.12 
     83.     Gareth Southgate     10.73 
     84.     Danny Wilson     10.05 
     85.     John Lyall     9.86 
     86.     Chris Hughton     9.79 
     87.     Paul Jewell     8.10 
     88.     Neil Warnock     6.85 
     89.     Graham Taylor     6.38 
     90.     Gary Megson     5.37 
     91.     Dave Bassett     5.33 
     92.     Mick McCarthy     0.49 