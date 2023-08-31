Defending champion Manchester City handed easy group as UEFA Champions League group stage drawn

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League, first leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)



The anticipation for the UEFA Champions League draw for the 2023-24 season reached a crescendo as football enthusiasts around the globe gathered to witness the unfolding of fate for Europe’s premier club competition. Among the highlights of this year’s draw was the reigning champion, Manchester City, which stood as the pinnacle of excellence after securing the coveted title in the previous season.

Manchester City’s journey, marked by their triumphant campaign in the 2022-23 season, infused an air of excitement into the proceedings. As the defending champions, they found themselves in the spotlight, embodying the spirit of competition and the pursuit of continued glory. With their distinctive style of play and an array of star players, Manchester City stood poised to defend their title and etch their name further into the annals of football history.

“City got a very generous draw, and should walk through the group stage once again,” a Vegas Insider spokesperson said. “As for Newcastle, this is just about as tough a group as possible for the Magpies in their return to the Champions League.”

Upon their eagerly awaited reentry into the Champions League, Newcastle United discovered themselves facing an immensely demanding draw. Group F, the arena for their upcoming campaign, was graced by the presence of European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan – a triumvirate of potent opponents that would undoubtedly put the Magpies’ resilience and prowess to the ultimate test.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue to this season’s Champions League was the announcement that the 2024 final would grace the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on June 1, 2024. This revelation elevated the significance of every team’s journey, as the ultimate showdown in the world’s most prestigious club tournament was set against the backdrop of this legendary venue. The anticipation of hoisting the coveted trophy on the hallowed turf of Wembley added an undeniable allure to the competition, igniting the dreams and ambitions of players, managers, and fans alike.

As the draw unfolded, teams from across Europe discovered their opponents and envisioned the path that would lead them to the grand stage of Wembley. The combination of historical significance, intense competition, and the pursuit of glory made this draw a captivating moment that resonated deeply within the hearts of football fans. With Manchester City’s quest for a consecutive title and the prestigious final destination of Wembley awaiting, the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League promised a season of drama, passion, and unforgettable moments that would shape football’s narrative for years to come.

Here is the Champions League group stage draw in full:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Odds to win 2023-24 UEFA Champions League

(Odds via https://casinoalpha.com/)