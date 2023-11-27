Can Florida State finish unbeaten, win ACC title, and make NCAAF Playoff?

Florida State wide receiver Keith Gavin (89) catches a pass in the end zone but bobbled it and was ruled incomplete against Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 24-3. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

The pivotal weekend of December 1-2 in college football is set to shape the College Football Playoffs landscape and ultimately determine the national title holder. Five conference championship games will unfold, commencing with the Pac-12 on Friday night, followed by the ACC, SEC, Big 10, and Big 12 clashes on Saturday. The outcomes of these contests will solidify the four teams advancing to the playoffs and vying for the National Championship.

In the Pac-12 championship at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, the face-off between #4 Washington and #6 Oregon promises to be a gripping rematch after Washington’s narrow 36-33 victory in the regular season. A win for Washington secures their playoff spot, but a resurgent Oregon, led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Bo Nix, could shake up the playoff picture.

Moving to the Big 12, the clash between #7 Texas and #20 Oklahoma St. at AT&T Stadium Dallas will determine the conference champion. Texas, with an impressive season and a notable victory over Alabama, seeks playoff contention, but undefeated teams could complicate their bid.

In the SEC showdown at Mercedes Benz Stadium Atlanta, the clash between #1 Georgia and #8 Alabama is poised to be a highlight, with Georgia eyeing a third consecutive title and Alabama aiming to disrupt their streak. The outcome could have significant implications for the playoffs and potentially stir debate among contenders.

Meanwhile, the ACC championship between #5 Florida State and # Louisville at Bank of America Stadium Charlotte presents an intriguing scenario, with Florida State aiming for a perfect season despite quarterback setbacks, while Louisville seeks to upset their playoff hopes.

Lastly, the Big 10 championship pits #17 Iowa against #2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis. Michigan’s flawless record under challenging circumstances faces a resilient Iowa defense, setting the stage for an intense battle for a playoff berth.

In this high-stakes weekend, each game holds immense significance in determining the contenders for the College Football Playoffs and sets the stage for an enthralling culmination to the season.

Let’s take a quick look at the conference title games, with any odds from OLBG.

Pac-12: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas: #4 Washington (12-0) vs. #6 Oregon (11-1), 8 p.m.

Washington beat Oregon, 36-33 during the season in one of the best college games played all season. This rematch promises to be just as good. The Huskies own a spot in the playoffs as of now and a win would clinch a perfect regular season and secure that spot in the playoffs. But if the Ducks and Heisman hopeful quarterback Bo Nix avenge the regular-season loss, then what? Oregon would certainly have an argument to be included in the Final 4, but a lot would be determined by what happens the next day.

The Pick: Oregon

Big 12: AT&T Stadium Dallas: #7 Texas (11-1) vs. #20 Oklahoma St. (9-3), Noon.

Texas could end up the best team not in the playoffs. The Longhorns did what no other team had done in 53 games and that’s go to Alabama and beat The Crimson Tide. Their only loss was to Oklahoma in the middle of the season, 34-30. They ended the season with a 50-point win over Texas Tech. But if four teams remain undefeated the one-loss ‘Horns will have to settle for a New Year’s Day Bowl Game and a lot of wondering what-if. Oklahoma St. made it to the final by virtue of its head-to-head win over Oklahoma.

The Pick: Texas

SEC: Mercedes Benz Stadium Atlanta: #1 Georgia (12-0) vs. #8 Alabama (11-1), 4 p.m.

If the Pac 12 game isn’t the best one on the docket than this is it. Georgia is looking to defend its national title and win a third straight title. That has not been done since Minnesota did it back in 1934, 1935, 1936. Alabama, whose only loss was to Texas, is looking to prevent that. A Georgia win would send the Bulldogs to the playoffs as the likely top seed. An Alabama win and who knows what happens? The one-loss Crimson Tide would likely get a bid, but not without screams from Texas fans if the Longhorns are left out. And would the defending champs be left out as well with one loss?

The Pick: Georgia

ACC: Bank of America Stadum Charlotte: #5 Florida State (12-0) vs. # Louisville (11-2), 8 p.m.

The committee would probably like to see Louisville pull off the upset so they could leave the Seminoles, who lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a broken leg, out of the playoffs. They may try to find a way anyway, but if the ‘Noles complete a perfect season it’s going to be hard to leave them out. Backup Tate Rodemker has done well in place of Travis. Louisville’s comes in on a down note having lost to inter-state rival Kentucky the final week of the regular season.

The Pick: Florida State

Big 10: #17 Iowa (10-2) vs. #2 Michigan (12-0): Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Michigan has been on a mission all season and despite its head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended to start and end the regular season, the Wolverines have been perfect. Now, they’re a win away from going back to the playoffs. Iowa has not allowed more than 13 points in its last six games, but have only scored more than 20 once in that span (a 22-0 win over Rutgers).

The Pick: Michigan