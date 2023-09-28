After one month, the NFL heads into pivotal October period: which games stand out?

Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen, top, is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon, bottom, after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The NFL season is in full swing, and with it comes a plethora of intriguing storylines and burning questions. As fans and pundits alike eagerly await answers, the month of October promises to shed light on some of the league’s most pressing mysteries.

First and foremost, the Miami Dolphins have been riding a wave of offensive prowess, setting records and dazzling spectators. The question on everyone’s mind is whether their prolific performance can be sustained throughout the season. Can they continue to light up the scoreboard and etch their names into the annals of NFL history?

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, a franchise with a storied Super Bowl past, are generating chatter about a potential return to the grandest stage in football. Can they recapture the magic that led them to Super Bowl glory, or is their journey to another championship destined to fall short?

The San Francisco 49ers have found themselves in a unique situation, relying on a quarterback who was the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. The spotlight is on him as he attempts to prove his mettle and lead the team to victory. Can he defy the odds and guide the 49ers to success?

The enigmatic Dallas Cowboys have left fans and analysts perplexed. They started the season with two impressive victories that showcased their potential, only to stumble in a disheartening loss to the Arizona Cardinals in week three. The question now looms large: Are the Cowboys the powerhouse they appeared to be initially, or will inconsistencies continue to plague their campaign?

As the NFL season unfolds, these pressing questions will linger in the minds of football enthusiasts. While not all answers will emerge in the next month, the October schedule promises a glimpse into the unfolding narratives of the 2023 season. Here are the top five games to watch during this pivotal month, where fortunes may be decided, legacies forged, and the course of the season charted.

Oct. 1 Miami at Buffalo: The Bills have owned the AFC East the past three years, and have owned the Dolphins even longer than that. Buffalo has won nine of the last 10 games against Miami, including last year’s playoff game. In the early going the Dolphins look ready to change that narrative. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the hottest quarterback in the league. Miami scored an unfathomable 70 points against Denver and that came with star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out of action. This game will go a long way to see if the Dolphins have indeed changed the balance of power in the AFC East.

Oct. 8 Dallas at San Francisco (Sunday Night Football): This is a rematch of last year NFC semifinals which the 49ers won, 19-12. In that one, the Cowboys were on the road for the fourth straight week in their third different time zone. Don’t think head coach Mike McCarthy and Co. haven’t circled this date on the calendar as soon as the schedule was announced. It’s back in the Bay Area again, but the Cowboys will be coming off a home game against the Patriots before heading west.

Oct. 22 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City: The Super Bowl champs biggest challenger in the AFC West is once again the Chargers. Kansas City has won the last three meetings, but all three have been one-score games that have come down to the final possessions. Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs offense against Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense is worth the price of admission.

Oct. 22 Miami at Philadelphia (Sunday Night Football): This one should be fun in a lot of ways. First it’s a battle of former Alabama teammates at quarterback as Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa matches up with the man he replaced Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. Both teams finished September undefeated and if Miami can get past Buffalo both teams could be 6-0 heading into this prime time thriller.

Oct. 29 Cincinnati at San Francisco: This is a battle between last year’s two conference runners-up. For the second straight season the Bengals got off to 0-2 start. Last year they righted themselves, won the AFC North and advanced to the AFC Championship Game. The 49ers started the season strong thanks to their tough defense and timely offense. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will be a good test for that strong D.