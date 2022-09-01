‘Obesity Porn’: Fox News Contributor Says Lizzo’s Arteries Oppress Her

Harold Hutchison

A Fox News contributor tore apart Lizzo’s claims of oppression during a panel discussion late Monday night.

“She’s a very talented singer, she’s actually a talented flutist, but the only thing that is oppressing her are her arteries,” Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief of The Federalist told Fox News host Greg Gutfeld. “Health is important, too, and we’re all different shapes and sizes and we should respect everybody else, but it’s actually just unhealthy. It’s like obesity porn.”

WATCH:

“I don’t know what music ‘Video for Good’ means, but I do know what your vote means,” Lizzo said during MTV’s Video Music Awards Sunday night. “Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country. So remember when you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

The pop star, who also hosts “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” on Amazon Prime,” made the statements while accepting the “Video for Good” award for her song “About Damn Time.” Lizzo donated $500,000 to Planned Parenthood after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, according to Fox Business Network.

The pop star became embroiled in controversy over her weight following remarks from former “Biggest Loser” star Jillian Michaels in 2020.

““But, why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like, why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause, it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” the fitness trainer said.

Lizzo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

