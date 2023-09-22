Not Even Illegal Immigrants Want To Move To Los Angeles

Robert Schmad

The high cost of living in Los Angeles, California, and better job prospects elsewhere appear to be dissuading illegal immigrants from choosing to live in the city, the New York Times reported.

Illegal immigrants are leaving Los Angeles for places where housing is cheaper and jobs are more readily available, such as California’s Central Valley, Washington and Nevada, the NYT reported. It takes officials in Texas more than a week to fill a bus with migrants who want to go to Los Angeles.

Texas officials only bussed around 500 illegal immigrants to Los Angeles in the past three months, according to ABC7.

The median home price in Los Angeles has jumped 30% in the last five years, and will soon reach more than $1 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Approximately 45% of Californians are considering moving due to high housing costs, according to a survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California in February.

At least 91,000 migrants arrived as part of a family unit and were arrested by Border Patrol agents, which was an all time high, according to The Washington Post. Border Patrol arrested a total of 177,000 migrants at the Mexican border during the month.

Muzaffar Chishti, a Migration Policy Institute senior fellow, identified New York City as a more attractive destination for Venezuelan immigrants, a growing immigrant group, because of its public transit system and economy, according to the NYT.

New York’s leadership and populace have expressed discontent with the large number of migrant arrivals. Democratic NYC Mayor Eric Adams said on Sept. 6 the illegal immigration crisis “will destroy New York City” and claimed that the city is “getting 10,000 migrants a month.”

The Los Angeles Mayor’s Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

