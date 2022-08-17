‘No Way Joe Biden Has Not Been Briefed’: Former FBI Agent Claims White House Telling ‘Blatant Lie’

Harold Hutchison

A former FBI agent blasted claims that President Joe Biden was not briefed on the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago during a Fox News appearance early Monday morning.

“The soundbite you played there just a second ago from the White House is a blatant lie,” Jonathan Gilliam, who served on criminal and counterterrorism squads for the FBI according to his website, said on “Fox and Friends First.” “It is a blatant lie, and no way Joe Biden has not been briefed on this. In fact, if Joe Biden had not been briefed on this, considering one of the biggest things occurring right now that can affect this country in the near future, he is not a president. He is somebody sitting in a chair. So which one is it? Is he completely incompetent and someone else is doing his job, or are they lying to the American people?”

WATCH:

Republicans criticized the raid on the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, during which FBI agents executed a search warrant, and have vowed to investigate. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday he authorized agents to get the warrant.

Gilliam also disputed that any documents at Mar-a-Lago were wrongfully taken because Trump had the authority to make decisions on declassification.

“He is the declassifier,” Gilliam said. “They should not have been taken. When you go in a warrant is for specific things and yes, they had a broad scope where they could search but they were searching for specific things.”

The White House and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.