‘No Evidence’ McConnell Suffered Stroke Or Seizure In Latest Freeze, Doctor Says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not suffer a stroke or seizure after his latest freeze in public, according to a doctor’s note released by his office on Tuesday and shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

McConnell, aged 81, froze during a press conference in Kentucky on Aug. 30 and was unable to continue speaking before being led away, the second such instance that has occurred in public. After McConnell’s office published a note from the Attending Physician of Congress that cleared him to continue his public schedule, his office published a second note on Tuesday that clarified the freeze was not the result of a seizure or stroke.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” wrote U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, in a note addressed to McConnell. The note also indicated that Monahan had examined McConnell’s health extensively after the fall, including “brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment.”

McConnell has faced several health challenges this year. His first freeze occurred on July 26 at a Senate GOP press conference and he fell while walking on March 8, which led to a fractured ribcage. McConnell has also been reported to use a wheelchair at airports, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” wroteRepublican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Twitter, now known as X, following McConnell’s second freeze. Greene and other conservatives have expressed concerns about whether McConnell is fit to complete his term as leader.

“There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall,” Monahan wrote.

