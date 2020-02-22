Nevada Caucus Day: Can anyone beat Bernie Sanders? Biden needs a top-two finish, meanwhile, Warren hopes to finish in the top three after her debate performance.

LAS VEGAS – AP – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are in a statistical tie for about a third each of Nevada Latinos’ caucus vote, but about 35 percent are aligned with other candidates or are undecided, according to a Telemundo poll released Tuesday.

The Feb. 10-12 poll of 625 registered Latino voters in Nevada found 34 percent support Biden and 31 percent support Sanders.

Support for all the other candidates was in the single digits. Combined with the 12 percent who said they were undecided, the share not committed to Sanders or Biden was 35 percent.

Mason Dixon Polling & Strategy conducted the poll for Telemundo. On the question of which candidate they would vote for in the caucuses, Telemundo polled 362 Latinos likely to vote, producing a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.

With the Latino vote giving Biden a slight edge the former vice president really needs a big boost from the unions.

Nevada is key to Biden’s hopes for a comeback after he finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire. Nevada also is the first contest where organized labor and nonwhite voters hold significant sway, both counted by Biden as constituencies.

If Biden gets the union vote that could give him the win he needs to springboard him on to South Carolina. But Sanders has plenty of support for the colleges to go along with his union support so he remains the man to beat today.