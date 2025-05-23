|Ranking
|Views
|Runtime
|Hours Viewed
|01Nonnas
|2
|20,000,000
|1:54
|38,000,000
|02A Deadly American Marriage
|2
|12,800,000
|1:43
|22,000,000
|03Havoc
|4
|5,600,000
|1:47
|9,900,000
|04Untold: The Liver King
|1
|5,000,000
|1:08
|5,700,000
|05Inside Man: Most Wanted
|2
|4,600,000
|1:46
|8,100,000
|06Instant Family
|1
|3,300,000
|1:59
|6,600,000
|07Home
|7
|2,700,000
|1:34
|4,300,000
|08Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
|2
|2,600,000
|1:45
|4,600,000
|09It Takes Two
|2
|2,600,000
|1:41
|4,400,000
|10High Plains Drifter
|1
|2,300,000
|1:45
|4,100,000
Netflix Top Movies for this week