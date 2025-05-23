Netflix Top Movies for this week

James Williams
RankingViewsRuntimeHours Viewed
01Nonnas220,000,0001:5438,000,000
02A Deadly American Marriage212,800,0001:4322,000,000
03Havoc45,600,0001:479,900,000
04Untold: The Liver King15,000,0001:085,700,000
05Inside Man: Most Wanted24,600,0001:468,100,000
06Instant Family13,300,0001:596,600,000
07Home72,700,0001:344,300,000
08Beetlejuice Beetlejuice22,600,0001:454,600,000
09It Takes Two22,600,0001:414,400,000
10High Plains Drifter12,300,0001:454,100,000