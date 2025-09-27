By Jim Williams

Romance ruled the world this week on Netflix Top Ten, as rom-com claimed the top spots on both the English and non-English film charts, proving love stories are a universal language. “The Wrong Paris,” starring Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé, soared to No. 1 on the English Film list with 21.8 million views in its second week. The film follows a charming misadventure in Paris, Texas—not France—where unexpected sparks fly. Meanwhile, the German hit “She Said Maybe” captivated international audiences with 7.2 million views, as Mavi (Beritan Balcı) and Can (Sinan Güleç) navigate romance and family secrets in Istanbul.

Netflix Top 10- Romance Film Highlights

(English Film List No. 1): A quirky, heartfelt rom-com that’s become a global favorite. She Said Maybe (Non-English Film List No. 1): A Turkish twist on the classic “meet the family” trope, with high society drama and heartfelt laughs.

Netflix Top 10 Romance TV Series Highlights

Black Rabbit (English TV List No. 2, 6.6 million views): Jude Law and Jason Bateman deliver electric performances as estranged brothers in this gritty New York thriller.

More Top Performers

Adolescence (No. 5): Its Emmy wins have reignited interest, drawing in new viewers and longtime fans alike.

Why It Matters

With fall in full swing, Netflix has curated a lineup that offers something for everyone—from romantic escapism and family drama to supernatural thrills and gritty crime. Whether you’re cozying up with a rom-com or diving into a dark thriller, this week’s Top 10 proves that Netflix continues to be the world’s go-to destination for entertainment.