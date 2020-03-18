Multiple reports have Tom Brady and the Bucs agreeing to a deal with an announcement likely to be delayed.

Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to become the new quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons’ division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The deal, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rappaport, is worth about $30 million.

However, the announcement of the deal could be held up for a while.

The NFL is considering delaying the approval of free-agent deals being made the last two days because of a lack of signed contracts.

A person familiar with the discussions on Tuesday night tells The Associated Press that due to free agents not being able to travel and actually sign agreements, which is league policy, the deals might not be confirmed by teams Wednesday when the NFL’s business season begins. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because such discussions are not made public.

The league has banned travel for players and team personnel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus, and has advised clubs that physical exams can only be taken locally by free agents who reach deals

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Brady with Tampa Bay would make the NFL South the home of some of the league’s best quarterbacks. He would join the Falcons’ Matt Ryan and the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees, who recently signed a new contract.

ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter tweeted the news earlier Tuesday evening. There is no signing date or an official announcement.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington.



There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

So, before you can buy your Brady jersey it might be a while. But Bucs fans are willing to wait a bit longer for TB 12.