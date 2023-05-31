MSNBC Host Says DeSantis’ Feud With Disney ‘Just Gets Trump Re-Nominated’

Harold Hutchison

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed Tuesday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida would secure former President Donald Trump’s re-nomination due to his feud with Disney.

“If he runs as Trump-lite, he loses. If he runs as a main street Republican who is for balanced budgets, a strong military and small ‘c’ conservatism, I think he wins going away,” Scarborough said. “And he is a really formidable opponent for Joe Biden in the fall. But saying that Disney sexualizes kids is not going to get you from here to there. That just gets Donald Trump re-nominated.”

WATCH:

Disney and the Florida governor have clashed since DeSantis, who announced his presidential campaign on Twitter Wednesday, signed parental rights legislation in March 2022 over the company’s opposition. Former President Donald Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey criticized DeSantis over the Disney feud.

DeSantis also approved legislation that ended Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney reportedly attempted to undermine with last-second agreements. Disney filed suit against DeSantis over the legislation that ended the company’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District April 26.

“I don’t agree with the conventional wisdom about Ron DeSantis. I think, right now, he is even money, and I know a lot of people would laugh at that,” Scarborough said. “I think Ron DeSantis right now is even money to be the next Republican nominee for president. I do think that if he learns how to get out of his way, and we’re still, you know, nine months off from elections, he could beat Donald Trump because he is so much more competent than Donald Trump.”

