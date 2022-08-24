MSNBC Contributor Says Fear Of Trump Explains High ‘Wrong Track’ Number

Harold Hutchison

MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor claimed during a Monday appearance that Americans think the country is on the “wrong track” due to fear of former President Donald Trump.

“On the Democratic side, people that are very, very worried about the direction of this country, they’re very worried especially about former President Trump possibly coming back into power or former President Trump or another Republican stealing the election in 2022 or 2024 because we’ve seen so many election deniers be elected,” Alcindor, the host of “Washington Week” on PBS, told host Jose Diaz-Balart.

A poll for NBC News released Sunday by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies shows that 74% of Americans believe the country is on the “wrong track.”

WATCH:

“So, a lot of Democrats on the Democratic side, they are worried about abortion also and abortion rights, and on the Republican side I can tell you that I’m also hearing from people, especially some that are unfortunately believing conspiracy theories and lies about the election of 2020, they’re worried that the country is going in the wrong direction because they’re seeing too many people say that the election was free and fair, which of course it was,” Alcindor continued.

“You’re also hearing a lot of anxiety, based on my reporting, about inflation and about gas prices because you have a lot of Republicans running around the state, around the country also, that are really saying this is going to be an economic situation that we’re not going to recover from and that President Biden is leading the country off of a cliff here,” Alcindor continued.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% year-over-year in July, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Aug. 10, following increases of 9.1% year-over-year in June and 8.6% in May. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported GDP declined 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022, following shrinkage of 1.4% in the first quarter.

Former President Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

