More Voters Say Trump, Rather Than Biden, Has A ‘Vision For The Future’: POLL

Brandon Poulter

More voters think that former President Donald Trump has a “vision for the future” than current President Joe Biden, according to a poll released Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

The poll showed that a majority of voters see Trump as having a record of accomplishments as president, with 51% saying Trump has such a record and 40% saying Biden has such a record, according to the WSJ. The poll also revealed that 52% of voters think Trump has a “vision for the future,” whereas 44% think Biden has a vision for the future.

“If this race is about personality and temperament, then Biden has an advantage. If this race is about policies and performance, then Trump has the advantage,” Tony Fabrizio, who polls for a super PAC supporting Trump’s presidency, told the WSJ.

The poll showed that 36% of voters believe that Biden is mentally fit for the job, and 46% believe Trump is mentally fit for the presidency.

A majority of voters say the economy has gotten worse over the past two years, with 58% agreeing it’s worse and 28% saying it’s gotten better, according to the poll. The Biden administration has been touting its performance on economics, coining the phrase “Bidenomics.”

Among voters, 48% said that Biden “is a likable person” whereas 31% said the same of Trump, and 45% said Biden is “honest,” whereas 38% said Trump is “honest,” according to the poll.

“Voters are looking for change, and neither of the leading candidates is the change that they’re looking for,” Democratic pollster Michael Bocian, who helped conduct the survey, told the WSJ.

The poll was conducted with 1,500 registered voters from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points and done through cellphone, landlines and by text with an invitation to take an online survey, according to the WSJ.

Biden and Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

