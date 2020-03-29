Fans finally get a chance to enjoy Acorn TV’s first-ever feature motion picture. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, which brings back Essie Davis in the staring role as Phryne Fisher, the stylish heroine of the Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries the worldwide hit Australian series.

If you have never seen the program it was based on the novels by Kerry Greenwood, which follow the adventures of Phryne Fisher, a sexy aristocrat who moonlights as a private detective in 1920s Melbourne. It aired on the Australian Broadcasting Company (2012-2015) with great costumes, beautiful locations, creative storylines, a supreme cast and three seasons with 34 perfect episodes all available on Acorn TV.

After Miss Fisher ended, Davis has gone on to become a hot star after three great roles in hit series The Babadook, The White Princess and of course her outstanding performance as Lady Crane on Game of Thrones. However, it was Davis who brought to life the wonderfully clever character Phryne Fisher that made her famous.

Now she has a new Acorn TV feature film that is a wonderful romp, a cross between Romancing the Stone and Indiana Jones. Davis steps back into her role of Miss Phryne Fisher as if she never left and her supporting cast led by series regular Nathan Page as Detective Inspector Jack Robinson, and her right-hand assistant Dorthy Williams played by Ashleigh Cummings remind fans why they love this gang so much.

Acorn TV really delivered a quality feature film as The Crypt of Tears follows Miss Fisher as she embarks on an exotic globe-trotting adventure when she frees a young Bedouin girl from her unjust imprisonment in late 1920s Jerusalem and unravels a wartime mystery concerning priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of the girl’s forgotten tribe.

Miss Fisher and The Crypt of Tears. gets a worthy four stars and the fact that you can stream it on Acorn TV is a real treat. I also recommend that you watch all 34 shows of the three season run you will become hooked on Miss Fisher just like her millions of fans worldwide.